BUTTE – The No. 21 Montana Tech Orediggers (3-1) will celebrate their homecoming on Saturday afternoon as they host Montana State University-Northern (0-4) in Frontier League action.
Kickoff at Bob Green Field is at 1 p.m.
The Orediggers are coming off a huge 33-24 road win against Montana Western in Dillon last Saturday.
Blake Thelen, who filled in for injured starting quarterback Jet Campbell, threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns, one each to Trevor Hoffman, Blake Counts, and Caleb Winterburn.
Counts ran for 120 yards and a touchdown, and Winterburn added 59 yards.
Tech’s defense held Jon Jund in check at the right times, as he threw for 217 yards and ran for 101.
MSU-Northern was held to 20 yards of total offense in a 56-0 loss at Herb Klindt Field in Billings.
The Orediggers won both meetings with the Lights in 2021.
In the match-up in Havre, Campbell’s 300 yards passing, three touchdowns, and Counts 104 yards rushing helped lead the Orediggers to a 23-13 road win.
Izayah Boss’ 75-yard run with 9:40 to go in the first quarter gave the Lights a 7-6 lead.
Campbell’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Torgerson and 34-yard touchdown strike to Hoffman in the second quarter helped the Orediggers to a 13-point halftime lead.
Devonte Armstrong’s 8-yard pass to Jake Horner drew the Lights back within seven points.
Jared Griffith’s 35-yard field goal with 2:56 to play provided a two-score separation for Tech.
After a scoreless first quarter on Tech’s Senior Day, Cade Wyant’s 34-yard touchdown pass to Hoffman spurred a string of Orediggers scores to turn out the Lights, 41-0.
Cade Wyant and Jake Standlee combined for 190 yards passing, Hoffman had 90 yards receiving, Counts had 147 yards rushing, and Tyle Folkes added another 74 yards on the ground.
Ryan Lowry added field goals from 34 and 47 yards out.
Kade Wilcox returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown, which highlighted an Oredigger defensive performance of four sacks and two interceptions.
Naoki Harmer had eight stops, and Bridger Johnson had seven tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble.
Kaymen Cureton was 10-of-35 passing for 122 yards and two interceptions for Northern. The Orediggers’ defense held the Lights’ running game to 24 yards on 27 carries.
Tech goes into Saturday’s game, averaging 401.8 yards per game, good for 20th in NAIA. They average 163.8 on the ground (28th) and 238 (26th) through the air.
It remains to be seen if Campbell (50-of-87, 674 yards, four TDs, two INTs, 30-139 rushing yards, four rushing TDs) will return to starting duties at quarterback this week. Blake Thelen (15-of-27, 200 yards, three passing TDs) filled in at quarterback during Tech’s win in Dillon.
Counts (70-386, three rushing TDs, two receiving TDs) has been a durable feature back. Winterburn (34-123 rushing yards, 35 receiving yards, TD reception, 31-yard passing TD) has been valuable in the wildcat offense.
Hoffman, Torgerson, Counts, Logan Kennedy, Jordan Jackson, and Wyatt Alexander have played significant roles in the receiving game.
Tech’s defense is in the NAIA top 20 in passing yards (15th at 152.3) and points allowed (tied for 19th with McPherson with 16.3).
Ben Windauer (33 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks), Keyshawn James-Newby (25 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks), Brandon Morley (20 tackles, two TFL), Cade Harris (19 tackles, forced fumble), Naoki Harmer (19 tackles, four pass breakups, INT), Cole Wyant (19 tackles, two pass breakups), Zach Trumble (18 tackles, 3.5 TFL), Jordan Washington (17 tackles, six pass breakups), and Jake Orvis (14 tackles, two INTs) have been a driving force behind the Orediggers’ defense this season.
Special teams have been a consistency for Tech this season. Ryan Lowry (6-7 FG, 42 long, 13-14 PAT, 31 points) has missed just two kicks and 16 touchbacks on 23 kickoffs.
Andrew Almos (14 punts, 41.5 yards per punt, long of 53, 10 inside opponents’ 20-yard line) has been a field-flipper in the first four games.
Landers Smith (322 kick/punt return yards) averages 26.9 yards per kick return and 6.6 yards per punt return.
The Northern offense averages 114.5 yards per game. The Lights average 86.8 yards per contest through the air and 27.8 yards a game on the ground.
Cureton and Brenden Medina (30-of-61, 227 yards, three INTs) have split time at quarterback for the Lights. Northern quarterbacks have been sacked 16 times this season.
Mason Dionne (45-75), Cureton, and Jamari Johnson (11-16) are the leading rushers for Northern.
Canaan Smith (5-61), Caymus Thomas (9-59), Luke Triplett (5-58), and Levi Keltner (7-53, TD) are Northern’s receiving leaders.
The Lights’ defense allows 44.5 points and 476.3 yards per game. Northern allows 247.3 yards on the ground and 229 yards through the air.
Hunter Riley (37 tackles), Dylan Wampler (36 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks), Lucas Thacker (29 tackles), and Devin Carmona (28 tackles) anchor a Northern defense that has seen a ton of time on the field this season. The Lights average nearly 34 minutes on the field in 2022.
Northern leads the nation in punt yardage (1,425 in 34 punts) and eighth in punting average (41.9 per punt).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.