Dillon's standout quarterback is heading to Butte for the next steps in his playing career.
Justus Peterson tweeted out his plans to sign with Montana Tech on Wednesday, shortly after the Orediggers made the official announcement to hire Kyle Samson as their newest head coach.
Excited and blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career and The University of Montana Tech! @MonTechFootball Thank you to everyone for the outstanding support, and huge thanks to @CoachKyleSamson and congrats on being the head coach!!#Rolldiggs⚒ pic.twitter.com/tfiYcl9iTR— Justus Peterson (@peterson_justus) January 22, 2020
Peterson cracked 2000 yards passing in his senior year with the Beavers, throwing for 22 touchdowns as Dillon reached a 9-2 record in the quarterback's final year at Vigilante Field.
Samson said that adding Peterson to his recruiting class was a huge boost, and that getting him quickly after becoming Tech's latest head coach is exciting.
“We’re super excited about getting [Peterson] out of Dillon,” Samson said. “Another tremendous athlete. Big, tall, long and fast kid that is a heck of quarterback and defensive back as well. I’m super excited, that was another big signing for us this week.
As Samson mentions, Peterson also played in the secondary for the Beavers, nabbing three interceptions in eleven games played.
“Justus [Peterson] is going to do a great job for us.”
