BUTTE — For the second year in a row, a Frenchtown Bronc has committed to play basketball at Montana Tech.

Eli Quinn announced his commitment to the Orediggers on Saturday evening, via Twitter.

Quinn will reunite with his former teammate, Connor Michaud, who is currently a freshman at Tech.

As a junior in 2022-23, Quinn averaged 13.6 points and 6.1 assists per game. He also led the team with 38 blocks.

The Broncs reached the Class A state semifinals last season and ultimately lost to Butte Central in the third-place game.

Quinn is the Orediggers' first commitment of the 2024 class.

Tech has won the Frontier Conference and reached the NAIA national tournament in each of the last two seasons, including a run to the quarterfinals last year.