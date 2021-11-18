GREAT FALLS – Montana Tech bolstered its women’s golf program Thursday when Emma Woods of Fairfield signed a letter of intent to play for the Orediggers next season.
Woods won the Class B state championship last May as a junior after taking third as a sophomore, then placed third in June at the State Junior Tournament. She also competed for Team Montana at the Junior America’s Cup tournament in Idaho and finished ninth at the Women’s State Amateur in Great Falls in July.
“I had offers from MSUB (Billings), Oregon Tech and Rocky Mountain,” said Woods, who said Tech felt like the best fit for her.
“I’ll try to get a few rounds in before the snow flies, and also use the simulator (in Great Falls),” said Woods. She keeps busy year-round, also competing in volleyball and basketball for the Fairfield Eagles.
Tech coach Sean Ryan, a Great Falls native who has known Woods for many years, said the future looks rosy for Woods and the Tech program. Earlier this week, Ryan signed Butte High star Kodie Hoagland to a scholarship offer.
“All 17 of our golfers will be Montana natives, including nine women, and that’s great,” said Ryan, a former Oredigger player who is in his third year as head coach.
“You have be tough to play golf at 5,700 feet,” he added. “And this is a tough school (academically) with the engineering and STEM emphasis.”
Ryan said he first saw Woods play at junior camps and tournaments in Great Falls.
“She’s got so much talent … she can be a player who shoots in the low to mid-70s for us,” he said.
