Montana Tech Head men’s basketball coach Adam Hiatt was named the HoopDirt.com Coach of the Week presented by Just Play Solutions today.
Hiatt led the Orediggers to a pair of top-25 upsets last week. The Orediggers defeated No. 17 Carroll College 74-66 last Tuesday and handed No. 3 Lewis-Clark State their second loss of the season 67-64 on Thursday. The victory over the Warriors snapped a 16-game winning streak. This marked Montana Tech’s highest ranked win in program history as well as defeating two ranked teams in one week.
The Orediggers (16-11, Frontier 8-8) finish the regular season this week on the road when they travel to Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College. The Frontier Conference Tournament starts next week.
This is the fifth season that HoopDirt.com has run the Coach of the Week program. Hiatt is eligible to receive the National Coach of the Year Award for receiving the weekly honor.
