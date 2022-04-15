BILLINGS — Chrishon Dixon is on his way back to Montana.
Dixon, a former standout at Billings Central and Montana State Billings, has committed to the men's basketball program at Montana Tech.
Both Dixon and Tech made the announcement Friday on Twitter.
Dixon played this past season at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona, where he averaged 11.3 and 7.3 assists in 29 games as a sophomore. The 6-foot guard shot 44.4% from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range. Pima went 17-13 overall and lost in the NJCAA Region 1 playoffs.
#Rolldigs ⚒ Let’s work. @MTechHoops pic.twitter.com/diIHY6hD7H— Chrishon Dixon 🦁 (@C_Dixon00) April 15, 2022
As a freshman at MSU Billings during the 2019-20 season, Dixon played in 28 games, starting 24, and averaged 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists for coach Mick Durham. He played in both of the Yellowjackets' exhibition games during the 2020-21 season, which was all but wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dixon is a 2019 graduate of Billings Central. He helped lead the Rams to the Class A state championship in 2019.
Montana Tech went 27-7 overall and 13-2 in the Frontier Conference this past season, and won the Frontier Conference tournament championship. The Orediggers ended their season in the second round of the NAIA tournament.
