NORMAN, Okla. — Four members of the Montana Tech men's golf team made the cut for the 2021-22 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars list.

The Orediggers earning the academic award are Matthew Hobbs, Sean Ramsbacher, Jace Rhodes, and Isaiah Weldon.

Sixty NAIA student-athletes from 19 schools earned the honors.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be at least a sophomore both academically and athletically in the last year. In addition, they must participate in 50% of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average below 78 and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

Tags

Load comments