BILLINGS — Kloie Thatcher’s 17 points and eight rebounds helped Rocky Mountain College outlast Montana Tech in Frontier Conference women’s basketball Thursday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Antuanisha Wright added 11 points for Rocky, which put four players in double-digit scoring. Markaela Francis had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Battlin’ Bears.
Dani Urick had 19 points for Montana Tech while teammate Mesa Williams added 11. Tavia Rooney’s 10 rebounds led all players.
Rocky led 17-5 after the first quarter and outscored the Orediggers 19-9 in the third. The teams combined to shoot 8 for 37 from the 3-point arc. The Bears shot 26 of 31 from the foul line.
