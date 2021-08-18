BUTTE — The Orediggers' volleyball team opens up the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge at the Butte Civic Center on Thursday against No. 17 Bellevue (Nebraska) at 6 p.m.

Thursday night’s game against the Bruins will have free admission. Orediggers fans can pick up Montana Tech football and volleyball posters at the Civic Center prior to the game from 5-6 p.m. Additionally, the Montana Tech football team will be in the lobby of the Civic Center from 5-6 p.m. to sign posters before the match, according to a release from Montana Tech.

“We are excited to partner with Glacier Bank to kick off the fall sport season with free admission for this high-profile matchup and great community event,” said Montana Tech Director of Athletics Matt Stepan in the press release. “I can’t wait to see our team compete in the Civic Center and play their first home match of the season against a ranked team.”

The Orediggers enter the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge with a 4-0 record and haven’t lost a set this season.

