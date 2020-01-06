Head coach Chuck Morrell has left the Montana Tech football program for an assistant coaching position at FBS school Fresno State, a source within the program confirmed to 406mtsports.com on Sunday evening.
Football-scoop.com first reported Fresno State had moved on the longtime Oredigger head coach and Montana Tech confirmed the decision on Monday and also announced that current assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Kyle Samson will serve as interim head coach.
"We are extremely grateful for Coach Morrell for his years of service and leadership to Montana Tech," said Montana Tech athletic director Matt Stepan in a press release. "We are excited for him and his family as they pursue the next chapter in the Morrell story.
“We are in great position as a program and department thanks to the efforts of Coach Morrell over the last nine years. Montana Tech continues to be a top tier academic and athletic opportunity for students. The future is very bright for our football program and thanks to Coach Morrell and his great staff, the cupboard is full for our next coach.”
Morrell, 45, spent nine years at the helm of the Montana Tech football program, compiling a 52-44 record. Named Frontier Conference Coach of the Year three times, Morrell made the playoffs twice as the head coach of Montana Tech, reaching the NAIA quarterfinals in 2016.
Morrell also served as athletic director at Montana Tech from 2014-17. He won two Frontier Conference football titles as head coach of the Orediggers.
Prior to his time at Montana Tech, Chuck Morrell served as defensive coordinator at the University of South Dakota for the 2009-10 season and as defensive coordinator and then assistant head coach at the University of Sioux Falls from 1998-2009.
Morell comes into a Fresno State football program in the midst of change. Head coach Jeff Tedford, who spent 2002-12 at California, resigned after the season, with Kalen DeBoer grabbing the reigns.
DeBoer had previously worked at Fresno State as its offensive coordinator, before being hired by Indiana ahead of the 2019 football season to serve in the same capacity.
DeBoer and Morrell also worked together at the University of Sioux Falls and had a tremendous amount of success. With Morrell as defensive coordinator and DeBoer in charge of the offense, they won three NAIA national championships (2006, 2008, 2009) and reached the title game in 2007.
Following that stint, Morrell journeyed to South Dakota before becoming a figurehead in the Butte community as the Orediggers head coach.
Tech will begin the search for Morrell's successor immediately.
“The ensuing coaching search will be 'fast and efficient' making interim tags and uncertainties as temporary as possible,” added Stepan.
