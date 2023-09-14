DILLON – With Frontier Conference matches quickly approaching, the whole league gets together this weekend at Montana Western for four tune-up matches apiece.

None of the matches over the next three days count towards conference record, but each team gets an early look at the rest as they still look to work out the kinks.

“For all the coaches it is one of the hardest weekends, because we are all so familiar with each other,” Montana Tech head coach Brian Solomon said.

Matches got underway on Thursday night, and the Frontier volleyball season started in thrilling fashion.

Four of the six league teams were in action, and it took five sets to separate both matchups.

No. 11 Montana Tech (8-2) def. Montana Western (10-1)

Through three sets, it looked like Montana Western was poised to continue its perfect start to the season.

But No. 11 Montana Tech had different plans, and won the fourth and fifth sets to earn the victory.

The scores of the match were 16-25, 25-16, 23- 25, 25-20 and 15-7.

It was a slow start for the defending regular season conference champions, but the Diggers showed what they are made of to close out the match.

“I think we just settled into a better rhythm and were better on the serving line. It took us quite a while, we were a little out of sorts offensively,” Solomon said.

“We got our middles more involved in the fourth and the fifth, and that was big for us.”

Senior Olivia Muir led all players with 16 kills, with reigning Frontier Player of the Year Maureen Jessop right behind notching 14 kills.

Tech’s win gets the team back on track after losing its first two matches of the season last weekend.

The win brings Western’s winning streak to a close, the best start in program history, but the Bulldogs had the Diggers on the ropes at one point.

Western ultimately couldn’t close it out and will turn its attention to starting a new streak.

Kaylee Kopp led the Bulldogs with 12 kills, while Kelsey Goddard led all players with 29 digs.

“There are very few 10-0 teams in the country and Western is a really good team. They are really good and have been playing well. It was tough to take them down on the road,” Solomon said.

Both Tech and Western will play three more matches against Frontier competition this weekend.

No. 24 Rocky Mountain (9-4) def. Providence (7-5)

In the second five-set thriller of the night, Rocky survived a furious comeback attempt from Providence.

The scores of the match were 25-18, 25-15, 19-25, 23-25 and 16-14.

It wasn’t easy for the Battlin’ Bears, but they were able to grind it out after Providence won two games in a row with their backs against the wall.

“They (Providence) have a good team. We kept telling our team ‘they’re a good team and we have to earn our points’. We did it in the last game,” Rocky head coach Yang Yang said.

Providence turned defense into offense to get back into the game, but it wasn’t enough in the end to pull off the comeback.

Makenna Bushman led Rocky with 17 kills, while Providence’s Nina Janjic led all players with 20.

It is the fourth win in a row for the Battlin’ Bears, and it’s the fourth defeat in a row for Providence.

Schedule for Friday, Sept. 15

MSU-Northern v. Carroll College 9 a.m.

Montana Tech v. Rocky Mountain 11 a.m.

Providence v. Carroll College 1 p.m.

MSU-Northern v. Montana Tech 3 p.m.

Providence v. Montana Western 5 p.m.

Photos: Frontier Conference preseason volleyball tournament