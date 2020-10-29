Mayson Phipps

BILLINGS — Glasgow's Mayson Phipps has committed to Montana Tech to continue his football career, the senior announced Wednesday on social media.

Phipps is a 6-foot-3, 260-pound lineman who earned Class B all-state selections as a sophomore and junior. He likes both sides of the ball but would prefer to play defensive line for the Orediggers, he told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Thursday.

"Big Time Addition to the Diggers!!" Tech football coach Kyle Samson wrote on Twitter. "Jacked to have you joining the Family Mayson!!"

Phipps lost to Huntley Project's Journey Grimsrud in the Class B 285-pound wrestling championship match last season. Phipps' second-place finish helped the Scotties win the team state title.

The No. 6-ranked Glasgow football team will open the State B playoffs at No. 7 Eureka on Saturday.

