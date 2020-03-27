GLENDIVE — Glendive basketball player Kasidi Walker has decided to continue her basketball career at Montana Tech.
Walker announced her decision Friday on Twitter.
After a very hard decision, I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Montana Tech!! Go Diggers!⚒ pic.twitter.com/W48VGIm6tf— Kasidi Walker (@kasidi_walker) March 27, 2020
"After a very hard decision, I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Montana Tech," she tweeted. "Go Diggers!"
Walker is a 6-foot senior forward who ranked sixth in Class A in blocked shots (1.5 bpg). She also averaged 5.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season.
Walker also ran cross country in the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.