Glendive's Kasidi Walker, far right, has decided to play college basketball at Montana Tech.

GLENDIVE — Glendive basketball player Kasidi Walker has decided to continue her basketball career at Montana Tech.

Walker announced her decision Friday on Twitter.

"After a very hard decision, I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Montana Tech," she tweeted. "Go Diggers!"

Walker is a 6-foot senior forward who ranked sixth in Class A in blocked shots (1.5 bpg). She also averaged 5.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season.  

Walker also ran cross country in the fall.

