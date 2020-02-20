BUTTE — The Orediggers and Warriors played 45 minutes of air-tight basketball, but a Hannah Burland putback was the sole difference on Thursday.
No. 21 L-C State defeated Montana Tech 62-60 in overtime, improving the Warriors to 10-5 in Frontier Conference play while dropping the Orediggers to 4-12 in the conference.
Warriors head coach Brian Orr talked about the difficulty of playing Tech, and that he was proud of the way his squad battled.
“Honestly, we had a hard time putting [Tech] away,” Orr said. “The fact that they got it to overtime, I thought they had the momentum going but we came back and got the win, a big win.”
Neither L-C State nor Tech got off to particularly fast starts, as early shots struggled to fall for both squads.
The floodgates seemed to open when junior Mesa Williams scored her 1000th point as a Tech player to get the Orediggers up 8-2, as Williams and freshman Tavia Rooney got Tech’s offense up and running.
The Warriors trailed for the majority of the first half, but a 9-0 run in the back-half of the second quarter brought L-C State to life and into their first lead, as junior forwards Abbie Johnson and Kiara Burlage began to take advantage of the absence of Tech senior forward Kaylee Zard.
Montana Tech head coach Carly Sanon commented on having to play around Zard’s absence, which saw sophomore Celestina Faletoi take a much larger role on Thursday.
“I thought a lot of players stepped up,” Sanon said. “They moved it around well… We’ve had adversity all year, and I felt like we’ve done a good job adjusting and our kids really rise up to the occasion.”
Lewis-Clark State’s momentum carried into the third quarter, both offensive and defensively, as the Warriors methodically earned good shot opportunities, while also holding Tech to just ten points in the third.
The Orediggers’ third-quarter scoring woes were quickly forgotten as a Williams trey to open the final 10 minutes jumpstarted Tech’s offense, and eight straight points from Rooney helped Sanon’s squad go on a 11-4 run to bring the Orediggers within a point.
Orr spoke on Rooney’s play, which saw the freshman break the school record for rebounds in a season, overtaking Connie Froke's 1984 record of 292. Rooney currently has 304 rebounds in her first year in Butte.
“Tavia Rooney, her second half,” Orr said. “We couldn’t keep her off the boards. Really, it was her offensive put-backs that kept them in the game, I thought.”
The Warriors responded quickly, as junior guard Peyton Souvenir knocked down a big three-point effort to mitigate the damage done to L-C State but only before Williams and Tech junior Mollie Peoples made back-to-back treys to tie the game at 53 with under three minutes to play.
Sophomore Dani Urick made a tough shot to give the Orediggers their first lead since the second-quarter, but Souvenir popped up again with an important basket-and-foul to help retake the lead with less than 30 seconds left.
After a Tech turnover and several fouls, a single made free throw put the Warriors up two.
However, Williams came up big for Tech by earning a foul and then knocking down two free throws with two seconds on the clock to send the game into overtime.
Only three points were scored in the first three minutes of OT, as Faletoi hit a jumper and Williams made a free throw, but Souvenir scored another important three-point basket to tie the game with just a minute remaining.
Orr said that Souvenir stepped up in big moments for the Warriors, and that her trey to tie in OT was her most important.
“That was big,” Orr said. “I honestly called that play [on the possession] before that for her, but when she made that, we we’re back in the game.”
After traded possessions, a Tech turnover fell into Souvenir’s hands with less than 10 seconds on the clock, who drove the length of the court. Her attempt was tipped, but junior Hannah Burland was on hand to put away the rebound as the buzzer sounded.
In a game that was decided in the last millisecond, Sanon says that the game itself and box score show how close the game was.
“You look at the stats across the board,” Sanon said. “Each team had 12 turnovers, one team was 9-13 from the foul line, one team was 9-12. Everything was really similar, but [L-C State] is a ranked team, they’re a great team and we came in there and gave them everything they could handle.”
Souvenir’s 16 points led L-C State, while Burland finished with 14 off-the-bench, making six-of-seven attempts. Burlage and Johnson ended with 13 and 10 respectively.
Rooney’s 20 points led the game, and only slightly eclipsed her 19 rebounds. Williams and Urick each contributed 10 points, while Peoples concluded with eight points.
Sanon added that her team is not shaken by the loss, and that the Orediggers are playing good basketball in the penultimate point in the season.
“We’re bringing a lot of energy,” Sanon said. “We’ve had some wins, we’ve had some really close games, I think we want it… The level of competition is high every night, and we’re right there. Yes, we’re hungry.”
Tech has played their last home game of the season, and next head to Dillon on Thursday to take on Montana Western. L-C State returns to Lewiston, Ida. to host Carroll College for their last home game of the regular season on Feb. 22.
Evan Reier is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @evanreier for tweets about Butte's sports scene and more.
