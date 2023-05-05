BILLINGS — Havre's Avery Carlson, one of the driving forces behind the Blue Pony girls basketball team that's won the past three Class A state championships, has signed to play college basketball at Montana Tech, per a Twitter post from Havre activities director Mark Irvin.

Carlson, who was an all-state guard for Havre, joins Butte Central's Brooke Badovinac and Bigfork's Madison Chappuis as current in-state commits to second-year coach Jeff Graham's Orediggers program for next season.

Carlson will be one of at least three former Havre girls hoops standouts competing in the Frontier Conference next season along with Carroll College's Kyndall Keller and Sadie Filius.