HELENA — Jamey Michelotti, Helena Capital’s All-State offensive tackle, is continuing his academic and athletic career at a school and in a community his family is very familiar with.
“My family is from Butte and I’ve always wanted to play at [Montana] Tech,” Michelotti said. “I’ve wanted to go into engineering for a while now, too.”
Perhaps that is why Michelotti had a big smile on his face Tuesday when he officially announced that he was signing with the Orediggers football team.
Both of Michelotti’s parents grew up in Butte and graduated from Butte High. Michelotti’s grandfather was an administrator at Tech. One of Michelotti’s older brothers – according to his father, Brian – also attended Tech and played basketball before graduating with an engineering degree.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Brian said of his son’s decision to attend Tech. “Coach [Kyle] Samson and his entire staff – Jamey has been fortunate enough to deal with [offensive line] coach [Dan] Thatcher. He’s just really excited to have the opportunity to go and extend his career, and not only get a great education, but to be able to play a little bit of football along the way, as well.”
Michelotti took a few trips to Butte during the recruiting process and described Samson, Tech’s second-year head coach, as “energetic and fun to be around.” He also had the opportunity to go on a game day visit and experience the atmosphere of an Oredigger home football game.
“I went to the Copper Game,” Michelotti said. “It was a really cool game to go to. There were a lot of people there, and the tailgating was very fun, and the atmosphere was really cool, too.”
Michelotti played both left and right tackle for the Bruins as a senior. He also helped lead Capital to the Class AA quarterfinals while blocking, at times, for his brother Joey, a quarterback.
“He’s smart,” Capital head football coach Kyle Mihelish said. “On Friday nights, when he turns it on, he’s ready to go. He’s a good technician, he understands the tackle position. He’s going to be successful at Montana Tech.”
Michelotti, who originally announced his commitment to Tech in early November, is about as physical as high school offensive linemen come. He racked up plenty of pancake blocks during his career and showcased a solid ability to finish plays and blocks on film. He can also be seen pulling from right to left after the snap and paving the way for Capital’s running backs, and holding up well in pass protection.
“Jamey has put in a lot of time and effort,” Brian said. “Jamey’s first love has always been football. For him to have a season where he was with his brother – who plays quarterback – and to be the left tackle on the blind side protecting his brother, is pretty special.”
Brian, Jamey’s father, said the organization and competitiveness that Samson and his football staff displayed on visits was ‘amazing.’ He said the energy Samson brings to Tech’s program is infectious and something he is looking forward to his son being a part of.
In joining Tech’s football program, Michelotti will now be on the opposite sideline as some of his former and soon-to-be former Capital teammates during Carroll-Tech rivalry games. Bruins linebacker Tucker Zanto was announced as a 2022 Carroll signee last week, while Chayton Winkle and Quinn Belcher are Capital grads who already have a collegiate season under their belts.
“We joke around about it a bunch, but we’re all good friends,” Michelotti said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.