Playing college football is something that just about every high school player dreams of and on Wednesday, three Helena High Bengals made that dream a reality.
Those players were Ben Swanson, Jack Marcille and David Lowry and all three of them will continue their careers with Montana Tech on the defensive side of the ball.
"Montana Tech just seemed like the best opportunity," Lowry said after choosing the Orediggers over Carroll College and Montana Western. "Being close to home or anything wasn't really that important to me. I just wanted to be somewhere new for the next four years."
"It's also nice to start out with kids I know," he added. "I have played football with Ben and Jack my entire life and now I just get to continue that."
Lowry was honorable mention all-state in Class AA and notched eight pass breakups and two interceptions as senior.
Another Bengal that signed with the Diggers and head coach Kyle Samson, who was a state championship quarterback at Capital, is safety/linebacker/fullback Ben Swanson.
The versatility had Tech and Carroll both interested in Swanson but academics led him to Diggers after a senior season that saw him notch 44 tackles, two interceptions and three passes defensed on his way to earning first-team all-conference in the Western AA.
"It was about my degree and football," Swanson said.
The chance to play with his teammates wasn't a dectractor though.
"That's going to be awesome," he said. "I have known these guys since small fry."
Marcille, the other Bengal to sign with Montana Tech Thursday, said it was the realization of a long-term goal to play college football, one he achieved after a senior season in which he boasted 45 tackles, five sacks and 17 hurries. He's also stellar on special teams.
"I have always wanted to play college football since I was little," Marcille said. "So I am really excited to have this opportunity and just want to get started. It's also going to be fun to do it with two of my best friends."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.