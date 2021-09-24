BUTTE — Montana Tech fans packed Bob Green Field for the 2021 season-opener against Eastern Oregon and are expected to do so again for Saturday's homecoming game against Montana Western at 1 p.m.
Attendance for the historic rivalry is expected to be so high that the south HPER field will be opened for extended tailgating space. Both the south HPER and the traditional tailgating area will open at 10:30 a.m., according to Montana Tech Sports Information.
"Homecoming is a big deal. There's a ton of pride here and former Diggers will be coming back for the game. We're expecting a sell-out crowd," Montana Tech coach Kyle Samson said. "To me it's tradition and pride, our kids are really excited to represent all the Diggers that came before us."
Montana Western (3-1) defeated MSU-Northern 42-28 last week while Montana Tech (1-2) won its first game of the season and its first with Samson as head coach last week against Rocky Mountain College. The two teams last met in 2019 when the Orediggers won 35-12.
Samson said the 2019 game does not have much impact on how his team has viewed Saturday's matchup as the Bulldogs pose a significant challenge this year. For Western coach Ryan Nourse, the rivalry has been filled with fond memories dating back to when he took part in it as a player.
"It's one of the best small-college rivalries if not one of the best in all of college football," Nourse said. "We've played each other so many times and we're right down the road, I mean, what a great day."
"I remember playing Tech back in the early 90s," Nourse continued. "I still talk about the 1994 game where we played through a giant snowstorm. They had to plow the field over and over again, people were doing snow angels and stuff you know. That was one of the best games I can remember."
Unlike the 1994 game, weather is unlikely to be a major factor Saturday. The temperature is expected to be around 70 degrees with clear skies, which could make for a perfect gameday experience for fans.
While Saturday's game will include homecoming festivities and a celebratory atmosphere for Montana Tech, the game also gives Montana Western fans an exciting day to look forward to. According to Nourse, Montana Western football has always been a big part of the Dillon community.
"Western football has been part of the fabric of Dillon since Dillon's inception," Nourse said. "It's a big part of our identity. The community takes pride in how well we do and the university and this team take pride in the community."
But the Montana Tech crowd will be a test for Nourse's team. He said the game will be an opportunity to evaluate the team's maturity and ability to execute in a tough environment.
Despite being ranked 23rd in the NAIA, Nourse said his squad has struggled with consistency this season. After shutting out MSU-Northern for one half last week, the Bulldogs allowed 28 second-half points and a late-game scare.
"We know we're a good team but we've got a ways to go to see if we're a great team," Nourse said. "But we've got a good test coming up against Tech, which could be the best test we'll get all year."
Nourse emphasized the importance of containing the Montana Tech ground game and receiving core. The Bulldogs were outgained by MSU-Northern where they allowed 429 yards of total offense.
Colton McPhee started his first college game last week and had a terrific outing where he ran for 161 yards and a touchdown. While McPhee could prove to be a challenge for Montana Tech to contain, Bulldogs quarterback Jon Jund's air attack resulted in four touchdowns, but also three interceptions, last week.
The Bulldogs will also have to account for Montana Tech quarterback Jet Campbell, who has shown improvement throughout the season according to Samson. Last week he passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown.
"Jet had a tremendous game last week and was a huge reason why we won the game," Samson said. "He took care of the ball really well and if you're going to be successful in this conference, your quarterback really has to perform. He did that last week."
Samson also said that the key to victory on Saturday will be winning the turnover battle and starting fast. Special teams will also play an important role for Montana Tech, as forcing bad field position could be important against the Bulldogs' defense.
While Montana Tech has just one win on their record to date, Samson has continued to enforce his family-first approach to the season. He has wanted his team to play with togetherness, just as he encouraged fans who come out to the game.
"I think we need to go out and enjoy playing the game and enjoy playing it together," Samson said. "We're really excited to be back home, we're excited to see all the great Butte fans. We play for them and we can't wait to see them Saturday afternoon."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.