CALDWELL, Idaho – The Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball team will take part in the Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Classic on Friday and Saturday in Caldwell, Idaho.
The Orediggers will take on Eastern Oregon on Friday at 1 p.m. and The College of Idaho on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Montana Tech (2-2) has had a challenging early-season road schedule. Following an exhibition game at Montana State University-Billings, the Orediggers dropped games to Division III Whitman College and Lewis-Clark State College at the LC Women’s Tournament last weekend in Lewiston, Idaho.
“We were close in both games, but turnovers hurt us,” Montana Tech head coach Jeff Graham. “We are working on correcting that.”
The weekend ended with a 78-66 win on Sunday at Walla Walla University in Washington.
The lone home game of the season came on Nov. 4, when the Orediggers beat Dickinson State on Kelvin Sampson Court at HPER Center, 61-59.
Tech averages 62.2 points per game, averaging 39.5% from the field. The Orediggers average 64.5% from the free throw line and 29.6% beyond the three-point arc.
Tavia Rooney leads the Orediggers in scoring, averaging 15 points and seven rebounds per game. Dani Urick is averaging 12.6 ppg, which includes 38.6% behind the three-point arc.
Tech will be Eastern Oregon’s first regular-season contest, as they have played on exhibition game which was a 67-54 loss at Eastern Washington.
“Considering this is Eastern Oregon’s first game, it will be interesting,” Graham said.
The College of Idaho has played four games, two exhibition and two in the regular season. The Coyotes lost at Boise State and at Utah State in their exhibitions. They beat Pacific Lutheran by nine (50-41) and nipped William Jessup in overtime, 75-70.
College of Idaho averages 62.5 points per contest and has yielded 55.5 points per game.
The Coyotes average 40.9% from the field, 73.3% from the free-throw line, and 25% from behind the three-point line.
Sienna Riggle (12.5 ppg, 4.5 rebounds per game) is C-of-I’s leading scorer and rebounder. Jada Reed (12 ppg, 87.5% field goal percentage), Taryn Riley (11 ppg), and Lexi Mitchell (10.0 ppg, 10 rebounds per game).
“The Coyotes are quick and move around the court well,” Graham said. “It will be a good test for us.”
