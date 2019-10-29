406 logo (copy)

406 logo

Idaho State's Malik Porter notched a double-double with a game-high 17 points and 13 rebounds as the NCAA Division I Bengals fended off a solid challenge from Montana Tech, breaking away in the second half for a 62-52 exhibition victory on Tuesday in Pocatello, Idaho.

After battling to a 27-27 halftime tie, Idaho State pulled away in the second half and outscored the Orediggers by 10 points to ice the win. 

Tech was led by a 14-points performance from Troy Owens Jr. and 12 from Taylor England. Both England and Dylan Pannabecker led the Orediggers with five rebounds.  

While both teams connected on 19 field goals, the 3-point game made the difference, with the Bengals shooting 6-13 from beyond the arc while Tech sank just 3-19 from 3-point range.  

Tech returns home to host Eastern Oregon on Friday and Southern Oregon on Saturday.  

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments