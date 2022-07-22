BUTTE — Matt Stepan was named the Frontier Conference Athletic Director of the Year on Thursday.
Though the award recognizes the work he’s done shaping the Montana Tech athletic department since he took the position in 2017, Stepan considers it work in name only.
"If I'm being totally honest, most days, it doesn't feel like work," Stepan said. "I get to work in sports for the alma mater in my hometown. I mean, it just doesn't get much better."
The Orediggers have racked up the accolades in his five years as athletic director, but especially in recent years as Tech has made a name for itself as an athletic power in the conference.
In the 2021-22 school year the volleyball program made the NAIA national tournament for the third time in five years (2017, 2019 and 2021). The upstart track and field program won the women’s conference title in just its second season (and first with a full roster). The men’s basketball program won its first conference title since 1999. Both golf teams made a run at a conference title, with the men finishing in second and women in third.
"I think overall we're just moving in a positive direction, and really becoming a viable contender across the board," Stepan said.
As the conference winner, Stepan is now nominated for the NAIA Athletic Director of the Year award.
"There's some great leadership inside of our conference, so it really is an honor to be chosen as the representative from our conference to be up for the national award," Stepan said. "It's pretty special."
The fact that Stepan’s fellow Frontier Conference athletic directors voted him as the best of the bunch only enhances the honor for the 1999 Butte Central grad.
"It's always an honor to be recognized by your peers, particularly when you get to work with, you know, such great colleagues throughout the conference, and in such a respectable and competitive conference," Stepan said.
According to his Montana Tech bio, Stepan played football at Tech from 2000-2004, following a redshirt freshman season. As a linebacker, he led the Frontier Conference in sacks as a junior and senior, and was name
Under the tutelage of head coach Bob Green, Stepan won the Ed Simonich Award in 2004 for best exemplifying what it means to be an Oredigger.
Now, 18 years later, Stepan wants to instill those ideals into the current and future generations of Orediggers who will continue to uphold and strengthen the Tech culture.
"That's probably the most fulfilling, is seeing their successes, and their excitement to get involved in the next generation of Orediggers," Stepan said.
Stepan spent part of his Friday on the morning with former Tech AD Joe McClafferty (2006-2013), who won the same award in 2008-09 and 2011-12.
"Joe is and has been a mentor for me," Stepan said. "He reached out to congratulate me. He's a guy that's really paved the way on the way it should be done. Just having my name sit aside his in our institution's history was ... pretty special."
Though his name is listed as the sole winner, Stepan said the award is a reflection of the athletic department as a whole.
"I can't say enough that recognition like this is the work of a lot of a lot of people," Stepan said. "And (I’m) proud to work with the colleagues I get to work with every day, including the Butte community and our great alumni.
"They’re the fuel that keeps the fire burning."
As for what’s next, Stepan is ready to get rolling on the 2022-23 sports year that begins in earnest next week when football and volleyball players report for training.
"We're just fired up to get started in the fall," Stepan said.
The Orediggers are also looking to name their next women’s basketball head coach as early as next week, following the resignation of Carly Sanon on June 28. Stepan said the goal is to make a hiring announcement by August 1.
Stepan also said discussions about potential facility construction and renovation have started but are in the early stages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.