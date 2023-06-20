BUTTE – Jarrett Wilson’s high school football career as a Polson Pirate was a sight to behold. A look at the statistics he racked up requires a double-take, because it is hard to believe that Wilson, or anybody, could be that prolific as a passer.

In his three years at the helm of Polson’s offense, Wilson threw for 8,812 yards and 115 touchdowns. He added another 1,859 yards and 27 touchdowns running the football over the course of his career.

As a senior, Wilson led the Pirates to the Class A state semifinals, where they fell to the eventual state champions, Lewistown, 49-32.

Wilson earned All-State honors in each of the last two seasons and was named the Western A offensive MVP in 2022.

The mind-boggling statistics and play of Wilson was enough to earn him a spot on the West’s roster for the 76th annual Montana East-West Shrine Game on June 17.

At the West squad’s practice a few days before the game, Wilson talked about how his family ties to the Shrine Game made his selection even more special.

“It’s been awesome, it is something that I’ve always wanted to do. My dad played in the Shrine Game and my older brother did. Just to be surrounded by the best players in the state, it is awesome to play with them,” Wilson said.

The Shrine Game also gave Wilson the opportunity to spend a week in Butte, where he plans on spending his next four years at Montana Tech. He announced his decision to attend Tech and continue his football career on Nov. 20.

Wilson was one of 19 future Orediggers to be selected to Montana’s premiere high school football all-star game.

After a week of practice and festivities in the Mining City, Wilson made his final high school game count.

The former Polson Pirate won the Roger Silvernale Shrine Game MVP award for his efforts. Wilson completed eight of his 16 pass attempts for 154 yards and connected with St. Ignatius’ Bryce Umphrey for a 32-yard touchdown.

“I just made plays when they were given to me, I think I should have made a few more but that’s alright,” Wilson said after the game.

Wilson’s dominance as an athlete stretched beyond the football field during his time as a Pirate.

On May 20, he played a key role in Polson winning Montana’s inaugural high school baseball state championship at 3 Legends Stadium in Butte. Wilson played first base and drove in one run in the Pirates’ victory over Whitefish in the title game.

The future Digger earned All-State honors as a baseball player and averaged over 20 points per game on the Pirates’ basketball team.

Saturday’s Shrine Game marked the end of Wilson’s storied high school sports career, but hopefully it’s just the beginning of a successful run in Butte.

With an MVP award and a state championship won in Butte in the last month alone, Wilson has gotten off to a strong start.

The Montana Standard and 406mtsports.com caught up with Wilson both before and after the Montana East-West Shrine Game to talk about the all-star experience, his time in Polson and future at Montana Tech.

406: What was it like to play in the Montana East-West Shrine Game?

Wilson: “I really don’t even know how to explain it, I’m very glad I got this opportunity because I know a lot of kids don’t. It’s been an amazing week hanging out with a great group of guys. To top it off with a win is special and something I’ll always remember.”

406: What will you miss most about playing high school sports at Polson?

Wilson: “The biggest thing is just playing with my brothers (Trent and Colter) and some of the friends I’ve been playing with my whole life. It will be a big change, but I’ve already made some good connections with other guys that are going to Tech so it’ll be fun.”

406: What are you looking forward to most at Montana Tech?

Wilson: “Being able to continue playing football at a good school and a winning program.”

406: For those who haven’t seen you play, how would you describe your game?

Wilson: “I’d say I make a lot of plays on my feet and try to get the ball to the receivers. They are the playmakers and they do a great job, I just get the ball to them and let them get the yards.”

406: Do you have any summer plans before your college career gets started?

Wilson: “Just going to keep working in the weight room until August 7 when I report to Tech for camp.”