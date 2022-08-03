BUTTE — You’ll have to forgive Jeff Graham as he settles in to his new role and runs a find-and-replace for "Belt" and "Butte."
Graham, who left his monosyllabic B town of 15 years to start anew at another, was formally introduced as the head coach of the Montana Tech women’s basketball program at a press conference in the HPER Center’s Hall of Fame Lounge on Wednesday afternoon.
"I want our Diggers to have the best home court advantage by getting the Belt, I'm sorry, the Butte community involved," Graham said.
The room full of new co-workers (some of whom had a hand in his hiring), new players and new fans didn't hold it against him.
If the passion and vision he showcased during a 7-minute introductory speech and 15 years at Belt equates to the same success for the Orediggers as it did the Huskies, it’s unlikely fans will have time for both celebrations and pedantry.
“We’re going to show up every day and work. We’re going to outwork people,” Graham said. “We’re going to show grit and determination and we’re going to be Butte tough.”
Graham led the Belt girls basketball team to six Class C state titles and 11 state title game appearances in 15 years at the helm. He was also Belt’s athletic director and head football coach.
Now Graham said he’s eager to ingrain and endear himself and his family to Butte.
“We’re going to dive in and become a part of your community. It’s all we know. We’re going to become part of the Butte and Tech community,” Graham said. “We really think we’re going to fit in and make an impact here.”
Orediggers athletic director Matt Stepan said Graham was chosen out of a pool of more than 60 applicants. Many were qualified, he said, but few met each and every quality deemed necessary by Tech’s hiring committee.
“I’m proud to say that we not only found a candidate to check each of these boxes, but he’s made lasting impacts everywhere he’s been along the way,” Stepan said.
That “way” includes four (now five) Frontier Conference schools. Graham played a season each at Montana State-Northern and Carroll College, and two at Montana Western. He also spent one year as an assistant coach at the University of Providence. Aside from Graham's many direct connections, his sister played at Rocky Mountain College, allowing him to get to know head men’s basketball coach Bill Dreikosen.
“He’s as connected across the state of Montana as anybody I’ve ever met,” Stepan said.
And according to Stepan, Graham has blazed a trail while leaving all bridges intact.
“What’s really impressive about his reach, is that I’ve yet to find that person who has something bad to say about him,” Stepan said. “And that tips the scales for us.”
If there was any hesitation about making the jump back to college coaching after 15 years at the high school level, those doubts were wiped away after the Grahams spent a day on campus on Thursday, July 28.
“That’s what sold us," Graham said. "After I left Thursday, we were in 100%, best feeling I had.
“We walked to the car and my wife goes, ‘Man you’re excited,’ and I said, ‘Man I hope we get this.’”
Now that he’s got it, Graham is ready to hit the ground running with a roster he says is game-ready, thanks to the previous coaching staff of Carly Sanon and Jenna Bolstad.
Graham was born in the same town (Denton) as Sanon, who resigned on June 28. They also both grew up in Chester.
“Lot of programs need a rebuild from the ground up. Nah, this isn’t it,” Graham said. “There’s great players, we’re ready to win. They built a strong culture centered on serving the community, hard work ethic and I’m going to do the best I can to keep that going.”
As Graham continued to credit the previous coaching staff with instilling those values, his excitement and gratitude bubbled to the surface.
“Sorry, I’m a crier,” Graham said. “I cry all the dang time, my (players) won’t even let me speak at senior night no more.”
The tears weren't a sign of sadness, though. Graham assured his new players of that.
“We’re also going to have fun. Basketball is fun. We’re gonna enjoy every day, we’re never going to take it for granted," he said.
