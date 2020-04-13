BUTTE — Montana Tech head women’s basketball coach Carly Sanon signed two Montana products on Monday, Aubrie Rademacher of Glacier High School along with Kasidi Walker of Glendive High School.
Rademacher, a 5-foot-11 guard, averaged 13.5 points and 7.2 rebounds her senior season. The Kalispell native shot 39.2% from the field and hit 78.7% from the free throw line. Rademacher was named first team all-conference and all-state this past season.
“We are excited to welcome Aubrie to the Digger family,” said coach Sanon. “She is a long, athletic guard who competes on both ends of the court.”
Rademacher was also a two-time all-conference selection in volleyball and track and field. In the classroom, Rademacher was named academic all-state 10 different times.
She plans on pursuing a degree in Chemistry.
“She is a natural fit both academically and athletically,” said Sanon.
Walker, a forward from Glendive, Montana, made her signing official after committing to the Orediggers at the end of March.
