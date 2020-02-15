BUTTE — The Orediggers’ lone senior won player-of-the-game honors on senior night.
Montana Tech defeated Providence 89-77 Saturday, thanks in part to senior forward Kaylee Zard’s season-high 24 points, which was complemented by eight rebounds, three blocks and a steal.
Zard said that she was looking forward to playing the Argos on senior night due to the physical style of play.
“It’s always [physical] with UP,” Zard said. “It’s a game I look forward to because it is so physical and it shows what we’ve been working on. We struggled a little bit here and there, but we came out with a lot of talk and energy.”
The Argos jumped out to an early lead, as the UP guards were able to create space for themselves against the Oredigger defense.
Providence junior Emilee Maldonado and senior Jenna Randich worked off their post players well, and the pair each made three treys during Saturday’s game.
Montana Tech was in danger of letting the Argos on a run, but the Orediggers’ found scoring in junior Mesa Williams, senior Kaylee Zard and freshman Tavia Rooney.
Rooney and Zard had tough matchups with Argo posts Bailey Cartwright and Parker Esary, but the pair helped Tech keep pace thanks to offensive rebounding and tough defense.
Providence head coach Bill Himmelberg talked about the importance of winning those matchups in the post.
“We like to put the ball inside,” Himmelberg said. “I thought it was really physical down there inside. I didn’t think we finished as well as we could’ve around the rim, we need to finish better.”
Tech didn’t take long to make up the seven-point hole they were in at halftime, as sophomore Dani Urick got in on the scoring, as her and Rooney began to carry the Oredigger offense for the beginning of the second half.
After taking a four-point lead, however, the Argos awakened their offense as Randich and Maldonado both started hitting three-point efforts, Maldonado grabbing a buzzer-beating trey to restore Providence’s lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Orediggers were not staggered, as Rooney and Zard continued to put in hard work down low, continuing to get offensive rebounds while also consistently scoring as Tech jumped outscored the Argos 32-17 in the final ten minutes.
Providence had shooting opportunities late, but Tech knocked down the necessary free throws as time wound down to lock-in a second-straight home victory after not winning a home game since Dec. 7.
Orediggers head coach Carly Sanon talked about the improvement in energy from her team, and that Tech is picking up speed as they enter their final four regular season games.
“When our competitive level is super high at practice,” Sanon said. “We come out and we’re a whole different team. I feel like, the last two weeks, that’s been us… We’re starting to put things together.”
Tech was led by Zard’s 24, which was backed by Urick’s 22. Rooney and Williams finished with 17 and 16 respectively.
For the Argos, sophomore guard Kenedy Cartwright’s 19 points were a UP best. Randich ended her night with 17, while Maldonado racked up 14 points.
Himmelberg said that his team still feels good going into the end of the season after big wins against Lewis-Clark State and Montana Western.
“We’re feeling good about things,” Himmelberg said. “We’d like to have won tonight, but it’s a tough place to play. We just have to continue to get better.”
Montana Tech welcomes Carroll College to the Mining City on Tuesday, while the Argos return home to host Montana Western.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.