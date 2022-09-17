BUTTE - Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum in Butte was the proving ground for a pivotal early Frontier Conference battle on Saturday between the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears and the Montana Tech Orediggers.
After building a 15-point early in the fourth quarter, Rocky withstood a late Tech score and intercepted a pass deep in the red zone to escape with a 28-20 win over the Orediggers.
"It was awesome," Rocky head coach Chris Stutzriem said. "Anytime you can get a road win in the Frontier Conference or anywhere, it's tough."
The Bears marched 68 yards on 14 plays on their opening possession, having consumed over six minutes off the first quarter clock. But after Tech's Jordan Washington swatted a pass away in the end zone to force a field goal attempt, Austin Drake's 24-yard kick gave Rocky a 3-0 lead.
They quickly regained momentum when Prince Johnson scooped up a Blake Counts fumble and sprinted 28 yards for the score and a 9-0 advantage. Montana Tech's Naoki Harmer blocked the extra point.
The Bears were able to hold the Orediggers to a field goal, as Ryan Lowry popped a 24-yarder between uprights to put Tech on the board, and take a 9-3 lead after the first quarter.
Rocky was able to extend the lead with a 17-yard touchdown by Nathan Dick pass to Zaire Wilcox, but again Tech was able to prevent the extra point when Grant O'Rourke blocked it.
Jet Campbell was able to prompt the Orediggers response with a one-yard plunge after a 59-yard drive and Lowry converted the extra point to whittle the Bears' lead to five. They Orediggers defense got the ball back at their 25-yard line which converted in another Lowry field goal just before half to cut the deficit to 15-13.
However, Rocky seized momentum back quickly when on the second play of the second half, Wyatt Brusven recovered a Max Anderson fumble at the Tech 26. Dick and the Bears' offense converted the drive on a fourth and goal at the Tech one yardline to go up 21-13.
The defenses for both teams held until the fourth quarter when on the opening play, Dick ran for another four-yard touchdown and Drake converted the extra point to push the Bears ahead 28-13.
But penalties hindered the Orediggers progress. A rough hit on Rocky's kicker Brusven gave the ball back after a 39-yard return and with Tech still trailing.
Ultimately, five turnovers hurt the Orediggers in different parts of the game.
"You just can't do that against the Bears," Montana Tech head coach Kyle Samson said. "Rocky is a good football team. We made some mistakes that we haven't made early on this season. You can't give good football teams extra opportunities."
But with time running out, the Orediggers defense stepped up again and got the ball back. Campbell completed a 39-yard pass to Wyatt Alexander which set up a six-yard touchdown from Campbell to Counts. With just over two minutes remaining, the Orediggers had clawed their way back to just a 28-20 deficit.
Tech held the Bears without a first down on the next drive and forced a punt when Kyle Torgerson returned the punt up to the Tech 19 with just over a minute remaining on the clock.
Furious first-down runs by Campbell and Counts over the next 45 seconds moved the ball down to the Rocky 25. On first down and 10, Campbell's pass was intercepted by Rocky's Cline at the four-yard line. With that, the Bears were able to run out the clock.
"That game could have gone either way," Stutzreim said." I am proud of our coaches and our players. We had a great week of practice and rebounded well. It was a battle, and we have to see these guys again."
Dick completed 17-of-26 passing for 149 yards and a touchdown pass. He also ran for 67 yards and scored twice.
Campbell was 19-of-37 for 207 yards, one score, and two interceptions. He also had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.
"He battled out there today," Samson said. "The late turnover hurt, but we will get back to practice."
Montana Tech will travel to Dillon next Saturday to take on Montana Western. Rocky Mountain College will host MSU-Northern for their homecoming.
