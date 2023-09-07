BUTTE – Levi Torgerson is a busy man.

After two years on the Montana Tech basketball team, one sport wasn’t enough for the Great Falls native.

When the football team had injury problems at wide receiver during spring practice, the opportunity for Torgerson to become a two-sport athlete presented itself.

And he decided to run with it.

“I missed playing out here, so I kind of just said ‘Why not?’ and gave it a go, and it’s been everything I could ask for so far,” Torgerson said.

A two-sport athlete is a rarity anywhere, and not something either head coach has dealt with in their time at Tech.

But for a few reasons, this particular situation just made too much sense.

Torgerson played high school football at Great Falls High for Mark Samson, the father of Tech’s head coach, Kyle Samson.

The familiarity between Torgerson and the Samson’s – and specifically the offense they run – has made the transition a smooth one.

“Him playing for my dad in high school, a lot of the terminology and verbiage is very similar, so it helps his learning curve in terms of our offense,” Kyle Samson said.

Torgerson’s connection to Tech football runs even deeper than that, though.

His father, Brion, played two seasons for the Orediggers. And Levi’s two older brothers, Kody and Kyle, are both currently a part of the program.

Kody was a wide receiver before medically retiring, and has been on the coaching staff since 2021. Kyle is a wide receiver on the team, although he’s currently injured.

The three brothers are now all a part of the same team, and Levi has been able to lean on Kody and Kyle as he’s adjusted back to football.

“It’s just been cool learning from them and to see what they’ve been doing here. Coming into my first year I can learn from Kyle, who’s been an all-conference player and obviously Kody is a coach,” Levi said.

“I get some tips and tricks here and there, they help me out a lot so it’s super cool.”

For those who have paid close attention to Levi’s athletic career, his two-sport prowess may not come as a shock.

The point guard and wide receiver was a standout in both sports during his high school days. He was all-state in three positions (wide receiver, cornerback and returner) on the gridiron, and all-state on the court, too.

In his redshirt freshman season with the Diggers basketball team this past season, Levi appeared in 18 games for a team that won the Frontier Conference and reached the NAIA national quarterfinals.

And in his first football game in nearly three years last Thursday, he had two catches for 25 yards and accumulated 64 yards on his three kick returns.

“It’s a testament to him and how hard he’s worked. I expect him to keep getting better every week,” Kyle Samson said.

“It is a very unique situation that you can be an impactful player in two major college sports. And he is, so it’s a pretty awesome story for him and something he’ll be able to remember for the rest of his life,” Tech head basketball coach Adam Hiatt said.

Levi has made the transition look simple so far, but managing two sports along with school is no easy task.

Even in the thick of football season, he has been attending open gyms with the basketball team.

Although he’s not been fully participating, he’s been around the team and works on his shot and ball handling drills.

Once football season comes to a close, Levi will get back into “basketball mode” and rejoin Hiatt’s squad on a full-time basis.

“Both coaches have worked together and made a schedule for me to help me out, so I can get some time and don’t get tired out in the long run,” Levi said.

While Samson and Hiatt are fully on board, the basketball coach entering his eighth season was admittedly a bit nervous watching Levi return kicks in the opener against Carroll.

Hiatt even joked that if Levi wanted to play middle linebacker, it would be a different situation.

But knowing both the player and person that Levi is, he feels there is little reason for worry.

“Just knowing his durability, how smart he is, how he doesn’t put himself into harm’s way and just how dang tough that kid is, it really alleviated some of the concerns that I had,” Hiatt said.

“Levi is pound for pound the toughest player in our basketball program.”

His toughness will be on full display from now through basketball season, which could go deep into March if the Diggers make another postseason run.

And Levi has been enjoying every minute of it so far, as have his teammates.

“The basketball team loves me playing football, and I think the football team loves me playing basketball. I get both worlds of it and its super fun, I’m blessed,” Levi said.