LEWISTON, Idaho — Montana Tech's women's basketball team kept it close for a half, but Lewis-Clark State eventually pulled away to end the Orediggers season.
Kiara Burlage racked up a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Hannah Burland scored 14 points to lead the Warriors to a 63-52 victory on Wednesday evening in the first round of the Frontier Conference Tournament.
The Orediggers were led by a double-double from Tavia Rooney who scored 15 points and hauled in 10 rebounds. The freshman out of Townsend set the school record for rebounds in a season in February.
Mesa Williams added 13 points for the Orediggers and Kaylee Zard had six points and 13 rebounds.
LC-State took a 14-11 lead after one quarter. The Orediggers matched the Warriors shot-for-shot in the second quarter to hold LC-State's lead to 31-28 heading into the half.
The Warriors pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Tech 20-10 and holding off the Orediggers in the final quarter to ice the win.
LC-State hit seven 3-pointers on 23 shots. Tech couldn't get into a rhythm from beyond the arc, converting just three of 20 attempts.
The Orediggers close out the season on a five-game skid at 14-17 overall and 4-14 in the Frontier Conference. The Warriors improve to 20-9 overall and 12-8 in league play.
LC-State will now face Montana Western in the Frontier Tournament semifinals. The Warriors are 2-1 against the Bulldogs so far this season including an 82-79 double overtime victory in the regular season finale on Feb. 29. Western topped MSU-Northern in the quarterfinals.
