BUTTE – Since Matt Stepan was named Montana Tech’s Director of Athletics on Sept. 1, 2017, the athletic department has been reinvigorated.

Stepan got involved in the department in December of 2014 as the External Associate Athletic Director. This was after a stretch of time that Stepan described as “turbulent” in the athletic department as it had struggled to maintain stability with leadership.

Based on his background, Stepan was the right man to help bring the stability back to Oredigger Athletics.

“There was a need to reconnect the institution with the community and alumni. Being from Butte and being a Montana Tech alum and former student-athlete, I kind of had feet on all sides of that line,” Stepan said.

The leader of Tech’s athletic department is a familiar face around Butte. Stepan is a Butte Central graduate and went on to play football at Tech from 1999-2003.

In his time playing under Coach Bob Green, Stepan was an All-Conference player in 2002 and 2003 and was the winner of the Ed Simonich Award, given to a student-athlete who represents what it means to be an Oredigger both on and off the field.

Green has been an important figure in Stepan’s life, from his playing days to now as the man in charge of Digger Athletics.

“He (Green) has always been someone that I can sit down and have deep conversation with. He’s a mentor to me to this day and still one of my closest friends,” Stepan said.

“He created a culture that has been the catalyst to change at our institution in a lot of ways. He is really what made my experience (as a player) here special.”

Stepan’s roots in the Mining City have paved the way for success at Tech, despite having no professional experience in college athletics or administration prior to 2014.

Six years since taking over the lead role, teams throughout the department have seen improvements and accomplishments.

It all culminated this past year as Tech won the Frontier Conference’s Bandy Memorial All-Sports Trophy. 30 years since the universities last Bandy win, the award represents the transformation throughout Digger Athletics.

“What’s truly special about the Bandy is that it takes contributions from every program. It’s a total department contribution,” Stepan said.

During the 2022-23 year, Tech won regular season conference titles in volleyball, men’s basketball and both men’s and women’s track and field.

Track and field, along with cross country, are programs that the department has added since Stepan took over.

Stepan credits a multitude of factors for the athletic department’s recent stretch of success and growth. From the administration’s support, to the coaches and athletes, and the loyalty of the Butte community, it is a team effort from the top down.

The support from locals is impossible to ignore. Sports have always rallied together people in Butte, and it is no different with the Diggers.

“Butte is so supportive of athletics, it is unique in its level of support for its students and student-athletes. If you’re tough, compete hard and do right in the community, Butte is going to support you whether you’re winning or losing,” Stepan said.

“The level of support in Butte is second to none within our conference, we truly believe that. It’s what makes this place special.”

Winning of course helps when it comes to attracting fans to games, which Stepan acknowledged. But the unrelenting support, even as programs may still be in building-mode, is a serious advantage for Tech in terms of recruiting student-athletes.

While community support plays a vital role, it takes more than that to put out a great product.

That’s where the athletes and coaches come in.

Stepan attributes the newfound stability in the department to the head coaches of its 10 total athletic programs.

“The head coaches that we have inside of our programs and their commitment to doing right in the community and doing right by their student-athletes. Some really high integrity men and women over the years, have been the ones that have really brought the steadiness to the program,” Stepan said.

“Right now, we have a really solid group of head coaches. They believe in doing things the right way and building programs, rather than winning immediately.”

As for the future with Digger Athletics, Stepan is eager to see how the programs can continue to build on their success.

And just a few years since the university implemented cross country and track and field programs, Stepan is open to the idea of adding more sports to the department.

It is no simple task though, with hurdles in the way such as facilities, finances and the conference offering those opportunities.

“For us to look hard at expanding sport opportunities, there would need to be some expansion of membership within our conference. And I think there’s opportunity for that, for the first time in a long time there might be some real opportunity to expand full-membership in our conference,” Stepan said.

“If we can expand that footprint, locally and regionally, then we can start having a conversation about things like softball, wrestling and even soccer. I’m excited about the future of the Frontier Conference, which in turn provides some interesting potential opportunities for Montana Tech.”

Nothing is currently imminent in terms of full-time membership expansion in the Frontier, but things are always evolving in college athletics.

And in the ever-changing world that is college sports, Stepan feels lucky to be a part of it.

While growing up in Butte and playing football at Tech, he never would have expected to have the role he does today.

But Stepan wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I would have never guessed that I’d be sitting in this seat, but I sure am grateful. It’s a busy job, it requires a lot of time and energy. But at the end of the day I get to work with great student-athletes and excellent coaches at an institution that is world-renowned. You can’t ask for more than that, especially being a Butte kid and a Montana Tech Oredigger,” Stepan said.