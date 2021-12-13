MISSOULA — Hayden Ellis, a three-time All-State golfer out of Missoula Big Sky, will continue his career at Montana Tech.
WELCOME TO #TECHGOLF— Montana Tech Golf (@MTECHGolf) December 13, 2021
⚒⛳️HAYDEN ELLIS⛳️⚒
Hayden is a 3-time All-State honoree from Big Sky High School in Missoula! Talk about a great student and a great person who we can’t wait to have join our golf program!
It’s a great day to be a Digger!! #RollDiggs #MontanaMade pic.twitter.com/FwjLsBrXjD
Ellis placed in a tie for 10th at the 2021 Class AA state championships with a two-round score of 152. He was the top finisher for a Big Sky team that finished ninth overall.
Ellis finished 15th at state his junior year and 15th his sophomore year.
