MISSOULA — Hayden Ellis, a three-time All-State golfer out of Missoula Big Sky, will continue his career at Montana Tech.

Ellis placed in a tie for 10th at the 2021 Class AA state championships with a two-round score of 152. He was the top finisher for a Big Sky team that finished ninth overall.

Ellis finished 15th at state his junior year and 15th his sophomore year.

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

