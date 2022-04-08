MISSOULA — Missoula golfer Sean Ramsbacher has been named Frontier Conference Men's Player of the Year.
The Montana Tech senior, who prepped at Sentinel, was also named first team all-league for the third straight season and was included on the Frontier all-academic list, majoring in mechanical engineering. He will defend his 2021 title at the Frontier Conference Championship next week at BanBury Golf Club in the Boise area.
"Player of the Year is like a war of attrition compared to the conference championship, which is just one tournament, so I'd say it's a little more fulfilling for me," Ramsbacher told 406mtsports.com. "I've tried to improve the most with my short game.
"I was scrambling pretty well from right about everywhere during the season. I was hitting well, driving well, hitting irons well, and when I got into sticky situations I got out with a par or bogey. Nothing too high. Then once I made bogey, it's a matter of keeping my head level. Poise is a big part of it."
Missoula's Katie Fagg, a junior member of the Carroll College women's squad, was named first team all-conference. Freshman teammate Ellie Thiel of Ronan was recognized on the second team.
The Frontier Conference tourney is slated for Monday through Wednesday. The team champions will automatically qualify for the NAIA national tournament. The individual medalist will also qualify for nationals, regardless of team affiliation.
