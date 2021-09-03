Sentinel folo 01

Sentinel’s Charlie Kirgan runs the ball during the 2020 State AA football championship game last season in Billings.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel football player Charlie Kirgan is staying in state after committing to the Montana Tech Orediggers.

The senior, who is also an all-state baseball player for the Missoula Mavericks, tweeted his commitment to the Frontier Conference football program on Thursday night.

Kirgan will join a roster that has three former Sentinel players, including defensive back Brandon Morley, linebacker Spencer Shock and offensive lineman Brandon Spencer.  Kirgan rushed for nine yards on one attempt in No. 1 Sentinel's season-opening win over No. 2 Billings West last week. He also had one solo tackle on defense. 

—Lance Hartzler, 406mtsports.com

Tags

Load comments