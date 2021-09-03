MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel football player Charlie Kirgan is staying in state after committing to the Montana Tech Orediggers.
The senior, who is also an all-state baseball player for the Missoula Mavericks, tweeted his commitment to the Frontier Conference football program on Thursday night.
Extremely excited and proud to announce my commitment to Montana Tech Football! Roll Diggs! @CoachKyleSamson @CoachAndersonMT @MonTechFootball pic.twitter.com/oU4EFw1RAO— Charlie Kirgan (@KirganCharlie) September 3, 2021
Kirgan will join a roster that has three former Sentinel players, including defensive back Brandon Morley, linebacker Spencer Shock and offensive lineman Brandon Spencer. Kirgan rushed for nine yards on one attempt in No. 1 Sentinel's season-opening win over No. 2 Billings West last week. He also had one solo tackle on defense.
—Lance Hartzler, 406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.