BUTTE — After spending his first two seasons at Montana State, 6-foot-6 guard Caleb Bellach has transferred to Montana Tech, where his father and mom have already built a legacy within the basketball programs.
Bellach played 31 minutes in four games for the Bobcats this season after averaging 6.7 minutes in 25 games as a freshman. He shot 44% from the field and 33% from the 3-point line, and said shooting will be an emphasis once he begins his sophomore season as an Oredigger.
"It's an opportunity to stay close to home and play where my dad and my mom played," Bellach said. "The coaching staff and the interest they showed made me want to be a Digger."
Originally from Manhattan, Bellach played his high school basketball at Manhattan Christian. With NCAA Division I experience at Montana State, Bellach could play a major role for the Orediggers next season.
Bellach said he wants to be a piece of the team, with the goal of winning an NAIA national championship.
"I want to be a piece to the team that will lead us to a Frontier Conference championship, and a deep run in the national tournament," he said. "You can always become a better shooter and that's what I'll work on this off-season."
Bellach led Manhattan Christian to a Class C state championship in his senior year in 2019, when he averaged over 20 points and six rebounds per game. Manhattan Christian went 26-0 his senior season and the championship was the school's first since 1984.
Bellach, a three-time Class C all-stater, was also named to the USA Today All-State Montana boys basketball team in 2019. With the impressive high school accomplishments already under his belt, Bellach said he hopes to achieve similar success as his father, Jeff, a 2017 Hall of Fame inductee who played at Montana Tech from 1995-99.
Jeff Bellach still holds the school record for 3-pointers made in a career (375) and season (115). When his career ended, he was the school's second-leading career scorer.
"My dad's in the Hall of Fame and he's one of the best to put on an Orediggers uniform," Caleb said. "It's pretty awesome to be able to go where he had such a great career, and I hope to accomplish something similar to what he did."
"The support from everyone around Montana has been shown to me through the years, and it's something I hope they can continue to do," he continued.
Bellach's decision to transfer to Montana Tech came after an impressive Big Sky Tournament run by Montana State. The Bobcats made the Big Sky Conference championship game, where they fell to Eastern Washington by 10 points.
