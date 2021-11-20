BUTTE — Montana Tech defeated Bushnell 3-2 Saturday night in one of the closest matches of the season, which punched the Orediggers a ticket to the next round of the NAIA playoffs in Sioux City, Iowa, set to begin Nov. 30.
It took five sets for Montana Tech to beat Bushnell 26-28, 25-19, 25-27, 28-26, 16-14. The Orediggers came back from a 10-5 deficit in the fifth set to earn the win.
"I'm not sure if we've been in a match like that at the end of the season, we knew it was the last match for one of the teams," Montana Tech coach Brian Solomon said. "At time we couldn't get out of our own way especially with our serving errors."
The Orediggers opened the first set strong at the net but two faults kept Bushnell within reach. The Beacons tied the set at 12 on a Camille Guerrero kill, but a Sydney Parks block built the Orediggers lead to 15-12 and forced a Bushnell timeout.
The Beacons tied the first set again at 18-18 and took their first lead of the set at 19-18 on a Callie Wilkins kill. The teams traded points until a missed kill attempt by the Orediggers gave the Beacons a two-point advantage of 29-27 to win the first set.
A fault gave the Orediggers a 10-6 lead in the second set. A Taylor Henley kill built the Orediggers lead to 16-11. The Orediggers maintained the lead and won the second set 25-19.
"I think we served very poorly in too many stretches," Solomon said. "But you know, we hung in there and kept playing the game and we worked in some other elements. We had 15 blocks and we relied on some of our seniors who played at a high level tonight."
Unlike the first two sets, neither team could find a significant lead early in the third. Neither team held more than a two-point lead until the Orediggers pulled away at 16-13 and won the next three points of the set.
But the Beacons fought back to force a tie at 24-24. A Bella Parque ace won the crucial third set for the Beacons 27-25.
The Orediggers struggled early in the must-win fourth set and trailed 15-11 before they called a timeout. But Montana Tech battled back and took a 17-16 lead in a set that would come down to the wire.
"It was a wild last three sets, all of them went to two points," Solomon said. "We had a lot of extra points in many of the sets. I mean, what a stress bucket that was."
Trailing 24-21, Bushnell won three consecutive points to tie the game at 24. Maureen Jessop gave the Orediggers 27-26 lead on a kill, and a Sydney Parks block won the set 28-26.
Bushnell won the first three points of the final set. The Orediggers trailed 10-5 but tied the set at 12-12 after Taylor Henley scored on a block. Montana Tech led 15-14 and a kill by Jessop won the set 16-14, ending the match.
"We were down early and sizably in the fourth and fifth sets," Solomon said. "But what a good crowd and it was a good bit of excitement for a playoff game. We showed a lot of resilience and heart to play like that. It took some composure to earn an opportunity to win."
Olivia Muir led the Orediggers in kills with 18 while Jessop and Karina Mickelson added 14. Sarah Hopcroft finished with 22 digs and McKenna Kaelber led the way in assists with 59.
For the Beacons, Guerrero and Shay Coon each finished with 14 kills. Makenna Northern led the team with 54 assists while Wilkins finished with a game-high 29 digs.
