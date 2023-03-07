BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers made history on Tuesday night, hosting their first ever NAIA national tournament game.
The Diggers defeated Westmont College, 83-69, to earn their second national tournament win in the program's history.
On a special night, the home crowd showed up in a big way, packing the stands to the brim at Kelvin Sampson Court. The Diggers extended their record at home to 17-0.
“It was an awesome crowd and that was our vision seven years ago when we took over the program. We wanted to fill every seat and have that electric energy and we sure did tonight. The crowd willed us to a victory,” Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said.
It was a tough start for Tech as the Frontier Conference Player of the Year, Caleb Bellach, exited the game within the first minute with an injury. Bellach didn’t return to the game.
The Diggers started slow and trailed early on. A 3-pointer from Asa Williams gave Tech a 15-14 lead with 10:58 remaining, the first points of a 9-0 scoring run.
Once they recaptured the lead, the Diggers took control and led by as many as 17 points in the opening half.
They continued their strong play and never relinquished the lead. Westmont cut the deficit to as few as seven points with 15:17 remaining in the game, but couldn’t get over the hump.
“I was proud of our guys, we responded well. We’ve been in those kind of situations so often this year, we have given up sizable leads but we didn’t tonight. It’s a testament to our guys experience, these guys are learning,” Hiatt said.
It was a true team effort with Bellach out for nearly the whole game. Six players scored nine or more points for the Diggers.
Williams and Camdyn Larance each scored 15 points to lead the Orediggers. Hayden Diekhans added 13 points to go along with nine rebounds.
“Losing a player like Caleb definitely hurts, but our team isn’t just one guy. It was about everyone stepping up and trusting the guy next to me,” Williams said.
Tech's depth was on full display, as their bench outscored Westmont's 32-10. It was a consistent effort, as the team shot 49.1% from the field throughout the night.
Turnovers also played a vital role in the victory. The Diggers turned it over 10 times, compared to 16 for Westmont. Defense turned to offense, as they outscored the Warriors 19-3 in points off of turnovers.
For Westmont, Drew Ramirez led all scorers with 18 points. Tone Patton added 14 points.
Tech advances to the Round of 32 and will take on Thomas More, of Kentucky, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. A win would take the Diggers to Kansas City, where the final 16 teams duke it out for NAIA national title.
Thomas More defeated Eastern Oregon, 66-44, in their first round matchup.
“We are 40 minutes from Kansas City, so if that doesn’t motivate you then I don’t know what will,” Hiatt said.
Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com
