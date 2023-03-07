BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers made history on Tuesday night, hosting their first ever NAIA national tournament game.

The Diggers defeated Westmont College, 83-69, to earn their second national tournament win in the program's history.

Tech vs. Westmont (copy)

Tech's Hayden Diekhans drives to the basket as Westmont's Dade Roth defends on March 7 in the first round of the NAIA national tournament at Butte.
Tech vs. Westmont (copy)

Tech's Asa Williams reacts after hitting a three-pointer on March 7 in the Oredigger's first round of the NAIA national tournament at Butte.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

