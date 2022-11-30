BUTTE – Through nine games of non-conference play, the Montana Tech Orediggers are 8-1 with their lone defeat to No. 3 Arizona Christian on the road. Tech, ranked No. 12 in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Poll, turns their attention to the Frontier Conference, with two matchups this week before conference play gets into full swing in January.
The Diggers host Rocky Mountain College on Thursday at HPER at 7 p.m. Rocky is 5-2 to the start the season.
Last weekend, Tech suffered their first loss of the 2022-23 season in a nail-biter against ACU, 84-80. The Diggers led by as many as 13 points in the second half, but ACU ended the game with a 29-12 scoring run to claim the victory. Tech defeated SAGU American Indian College on the following day, 77-63.
“We’ve improved a lot in the last month, we’re getting better every day,” Tech forward Caleb Bellach said. “I like where we’re at and we’ll know a little more after this weekend.”
Rocky played in the Sam Milanovic Classic in Dickinson, ND this past weekend and is also coming off of a 1-1 split. They defeated Dakota State University, 81-71, and lost to Dickinson State, 74-65.
Tech and Rocky have played against three of the same opponents at this point of the young season. Both teams dominated Portland Bible College with victories of 70 or more points.
However, the outcomes with Lewis-Clark State and Dickinson State were quite different. Tech defeated DSU twice, by eight and 11 points, while Rocky lost to them by nine. Rocky lost to LC State by 10 in early November, compared to a win by 28 points for Tech.
There are several parallels in the playing style between Rocky and Tech. Both teams’ three-point shooting has been effective. Rocky has shot 42.9% (eighth in NAIA) from behind the arc, while Tech has shot 40.2% (19th).
“We need to pay very special attention to the shooting threats that exist on the floor,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said.
Tech has defended the three-pointer effectively this season, with opponents shooting just 26.9% from behind the arc (21st). The two teams have also done a good job of protecting the ball, both in the top 10 for fewest turnovers per game.
Offensively, both Tech and Rocky have generated scoring with a balanced attack. Three players average double-digit scoring for the Diggers, and seven players are averaging 7.3 points or more. For Rocky, six players have averaged scoring in double figures.
“What concerns us most about Rocky is that they have a lot of experience,” Hiatt said. “They have great continuity, and they’re going to pose a lot of challenges for us.”
Bellach leads the Diggers in scoring with 14.5 points per game. Forward Michael Ure averages 14.4 points along with 7.5 rebounds per game, and has shot 44.1% from three-point range.
Guard Kael Robinson leads Rocky in scoring with 14.7 points while hauling in 4.3 rebounds per game. Elliot Brooks has shot 57.9% from deep and averages 13.3 points.
Despite what Tech and Rocky have done up to this point of the season, the slate is clean for Frontier Conference play.
