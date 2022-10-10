BUTTE – Montana Tech Director of Athletics Matt Stepan announced the 2022 Oredigger Hall of Fame Class today. The newest members to the Tech Hall of Fame are Neil “Tony” Butori, Lori (Stamy) Quinn, Melissa (Ritter) Swanson, and the 1988 Volleyball Team.
Hall of Fame Weekend is slated for October 21st-22nd. The Oredigger football team hosts Southern Oregon University on Saturday, October 22nd while Oredigger volleyball host University of Providence that night.
“We are very excited to celebrate our newest Hall of Fame members, at one of my favorite events of the year!” said Matt Stepan.
“This year’s class truly exemplifies the level of greatness worthy of our Hall of Fame. We can’t wait to place their names alongside the greatest Orediggers of all time.”
Neil “Tony” Butori, from the Mining City and Butte High graduate, played offensive line for the Orediggers from 1999-2002. Butori was a four-year starter on Montana Tech’s offensive line that had the Frontier Conference’s leading rusher each year. Butori was a two-time all-conference selection and a starter for both the 2000 and 2001 Frontier Conference Championship Teams. Butori was the Ed Simonich Award winner in 2002 for the top senior football player who represents what it means to be an Oredigger both on and off the field.
Lori Quinn (Stamy), a graduate of Libby High School, played basketball at Montana Tech from 1995-1999 and finished her spectacular career as one of the program’s all-time leading scorers (1,715 points). Quinn was honored three times by the Frontier Conference, twice as a first-team all-conference selection, and once as an honorable mention. Quinn led the Frontier Conference in scoring in the 1997-98 season and was named an NAIA Honorable Mention All-American in 1998.
Melissa Swanson (Ritter), a two-sport standout at Butte High School, played basketball at Montana Tech from 2000-2005. Swanson was an all-conference performer for Coach Meg Murphy’s squad finishing her career with 1,033 career points. Swanson’s name make’s multiple appearances in the Montana Tech women’s basketball record book for points in a game and rebounds. Her Coach & Friend Meg Murphy described Ritter as, “One of the nicest people you will meet, who really turned herself into a strong collegiate post player and leader who was almost unstoppable on the block.” Swanson was recognized as the Frontier Conference player of the week multiple times during her junior and senior seasons and was the recipient of the prestigious Peggy Sarsfield Award.
Led by head coach Rhonda McMullen, the 1988 Oredigger volleyball team finished with a 31-8 overall record. The Orediggers won the Frontier Conference regular season title with a 7-1 conference record and won the conference tournament. The team went on to win the district playoffs, bi-district championship game and two of four matches in the NAIA national tournament in Topeka, Kansas. The NAIA national tournament appearance was the first for an Oredigger volleyball team.
Coach McMullen was named Co-Coach of the Year and Rona Dickson was named the Frontier Conference Player of the Year. Dickson was also named the NAIA District 12 Player of the Year. Dickson was one of three Oredigger earning first team nods from the Frontier with Lisa Tad and Jenni Miskimins. Tad was also selected to the all-district team with Dickson. Sylvie Adam and Kelly Galloway earned second team honors.
The Hall of Fame Induction reception will take October 21st at the Butte Country Club. The 2022 Hall of Fame Class will also be honored at halftime of the football game on Saturday.
