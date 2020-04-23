BUTTE — Montana Tech signed a Class AA state co-champion and a community college record breaker Thursday.
Missoula Hellgate's Camdyn LaRance and Everett Community College's Markieth Brown Jr. became the latest members of the Orediggers' men's basketball program, the second and third signings for Tech in 2020.
LaRance heads to the Mining City after being a key starter with the Knights on their way to an undefeated season and a Class AA state co-championship this past season.
LaRance says the chance to continue his career with the Orediggers is one he welcomes, and the guard is looking forward to getting to Butte to get started.
"Tech just felt like the best fit for me moving forward," LaRance said. "Following and watching them throughout the season and seeing the success they had all year reminded me of what we had at Hellgate last year. It’s a good group of guys at Tech and I feel like I can help the team."
A 6-3 sharpshooting guard with defensive capability, LaRance averaged 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game this past season.
Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt credited LaRance's talent and ability outside of shooting.
“Camdyn LaRance is an exceptional talent," Hiatt said. "We really liked him as a junior while playing at Big Sky, but this past season as a senior at Hellgate, all doubts were gone. He can really shoot the ball. He made 59 threes at a 45% clip.
"But he is more than just a shooter. He has a great build for a high school kid, which allows him to stay on balance and score through and over contact. He is a tough and physical defender and competes hard. Cam is a fantastic recruit for our program and we have big expectations for him.”
In his junior year with Missoula Big Sky, LaRance averaged 18.1 points per game, the second-highest mark in Class AA
"I'm most excited to get right back into winning games," LaRance said. "Couldn’t be more excited to be playing for coach Hiatt and to play that type of basketball they play at Tech."
While Tech lands a highly-touted prospect from the Treasure State, the Orediggers also add a proven talent in Brown, who comes to Hiatt's team with two years of eligibility after his time at Everett.
Brown became the Trojans' all-time leading scorer at the end of his two seasons in the Seattle, Wash. community college, totalling 1382 points.
In his 2018-2019 season with Everett, Brown averaged 26.2 points per game and made 41.6 percent of his three-point efforts, while also adding 3.5 rebounds per game.
Hiatt says that Brown was a key target in the Orediggers' quest for a transfer that could immediate impact similar to the way upcoming senior Sindou Diallo did this past season.
“This whole season we were in the market for an impact transfer guard," Hiatt said. "It was no secret that perimeter shooting was one of our weaknesses this past season. We believe that Brown not only fills that void, but gives us another elite scorer.
"Markieth is a player that can take over a game at any time and will be an immediate impact. He plays with a terrific pace and feel and is a great fit for us. We could not be more excited to have Markieth put on a Tech uniform.”
