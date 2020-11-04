BUTTE — Montana Tech's basketball games against Dickinson State this week have been canceled as well as the games scheduled for the next two weeks.
Tech canceled the games in order to support the student-athletes’ best opportunity to finish the semester and final exams.
“This has been a difficult and disappointing decision,” said Director of Athletics Matt Stepan.
“We see every day the hard work and sacrifices our student-athletes are making," Stepan continued. "We are committed to working with campus administration, local public health, and our community partners to provide opportunities for our students to compete at the conclusion of the semester in the coming weeks. Our athletes are students first and the protection of the campus community and upcoming final exams must remain our first priority.”
The basketball teams are slated to start Frontier Conference action against Carroll College on December 5.
The men’s basketball team travels to Caldwell, Idaho November 27-28 for the Taco Bell Shootout where they will face Lewis-Clark State College and the College of Idaho.
The women’s basketball team returns to action on November 25 for an exhibition game against Idaho State University.
