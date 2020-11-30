BUTTE — Positive COVID-19 cases within the Montana Tech men's basketball program caused the Orediggers to pause all activities for at least two weeks, the school announced Monday.

All scheduled Tech men's games through Dec. 13 are called off, and the women's team plans to return to play against Montana Western on Dec. 12. Whether the missed games will be canceled or rescheduled is to be determined, Tech stated in a press release.

The Orediggers canceled Monday's game at Eastern Washington and were scheduled to play at Western on Dec. 12 and 13. The Oredigger men and women were slated to host Carroll this coming weekend.

The two-week suspension follows established protocols as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Silver Bow County Health Department, per the press release.

