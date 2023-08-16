BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers volleyball team opens its season in the Mining City this weekend with the Big Sky Volleyball Challenge at the HPER Complex.

Coming off of a Frontier Conference regular season title, there are once again high expectations for the Diggers in 2023.

Tech is ranked No. 15 in the nation in the NAIA Coaches Top 25 preseason poll, which was released on Wednesday. The team was picked to finish first in the Frontier’s preseason coaches’ poll.

With plenty of impact players returning from a team that reached the NAIA national tournament a season ago, the Diggers are eager to get the 2023 campaign underway.

“I’m excited to turn them loose and play some matches. We have a lot of experience that came back. It’s nice to go at it with a group that is familiar with ourselves and familiar with our own strengths and weaknesses,” Montana Tech head coach Brian Solomon said.

Tech brings back the reigning Frontier Conference Player of the Year, outside hitter Maureen Jessop. Jessop, who was also named an NAIA third team All-American, led the team with a whopping 458 kills last season, good for 3.88 kills per set.

Taylor Henley is also back for the Diggers after being named an NAIA honorable mention All-American in 2022. The middle blocker from Kalispell averaged 1.16 blocks and 2.17 kills per set last season.

Jessop and Henley are surrounded with further experience, including outside hitters Olivia Muir and Kinnidi Willmore.

With a team that has made the NAIA national tournament in each of the last two seasons, the experience could pay dividends in 2023.

“It’s good when they know the standard of high level teams and what the game looks like at that top ten, top fifteen level. It doesn’t mean it will go our way but it’s always nice to come in with understanding of the right standards and those expectations,” Solomon said.

Now, the Diggers will be able to showcase their experience in live competition. They open the season on Thursday against The Evergreen State College (Wash.) at 4 p.m.

Tech will also play the College of Idaho and Southwest Assemblies of God (Texas), this weekend. C of I received votes but is outside of the NAIA top 25, while SAGU is ranked No. 10 in the country.

“I expect all three to be pretty competitive and it will be a real big test to see where we’re at as of August,” Solomon said.

The early season challenge should serve the Diggers well once conference play begins in mid-September.

Solomon isn’t expecting the team be in midseason form just yet, but hopes to know even more about his experienced squad by the end of the weekend.

“Hopefully we play to our standard, I want to see us really compete hard. We expect some bumps and bruises along the way with the early season challenges you typically see. But I really want to see them compete hard and give us a chance to evaluate where we need to move from there,” Solomon said.