PHOENIX, Ariz. – No. 18 Montana Tech ended their Arizona road trip with a 77-63 win over SAGU American Indian College.

The Orediggers (8-1) only trailed 2-0 before running past SAGU. Tech shot 58% from the field and outrebounded SAGU 29-21.

SAGU shot 44.9% from the field.

Michael Ure started the scoring with a three-pointer helping the Orediggers finish 7-of-20 from beyond the arc. Ure led the Orediggers with 13 points going 2-for-3 from long.

Hayden Diekhans had a game-high nine rebounds and finished with nine points.

Caleb Bellach went 6-for-9 from the field with 12 points.

Chrishon Dixon had six points and five assists.

Asa Williams shot 4-for-5 from the field finishing with nine points.

Bridger Larson had nine points, three rebounds, and two blocks shooting 4-for-4 from the field.

Micah Wilkerson led SAGU with 15 points off the bench.

Keyshawn Celistino-Clyde had 13 points and four rebounds.

Montana Tech returns to Butte next week. The Orediggers open the Frontier Conference schedule at home hosting Rocky Mountain Thursday.

