PHOENIX, Ariz. – No. 18 Montana Tech ended their Arizona road trip with a 77-63 win over SAGU American Indian College.
The Orediggers (8-1) only trailed 2-0 before running past SAGU. Tech shot 58% from the field and outrebounded SAGU 29-21.
SAGU shot 44.9% from the field.
Michael Ure started the scoring with a three-pointer helping the Orediggers finish 7-of-20 from beyond the arc. Ure led the Orediggers with 13 points going 2-for-3 from long.
Hayden Diekhans had a game-high nine rebounds and finished with nine points.
Caleb Bellach went 6-for-9 from the field with 12 points.
Chrishon Dixon had six points and five assists.
Asa Williams shot 4-for-5 from the field finishing with nine points.
Bridger Larson had nine points, three rebounds, and two blocks shooting 4-for-4 from the field.
Micah Wilkerson led SAGU with 15 points off the bench.
Keyshawn Celistino-Clyde had 13 points and four rebounds.
Montana Tech returns to Butte next week. The Orediggers open the Frontier Conference schedule at home hosting Rocky Mountain Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.