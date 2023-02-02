BUTTE – The Montana Tech Orediggers and Montana Western Bulldogs renewed their rivalry Thursday night on Kelvin Sampson Court at HPER Center in Butte.
Following a 46-46 tie, the Orediggers outscored the Bulldogs 40-15 to defeat Western, 86-61.
The action started fast and furious, as Tech grabbed a 13-6 lead inside the first four minutes, thanks to baskets by Asa Williams, Michael Ure, Caleb Ballach, and Hayden Diekhans.
The Bulldogs narrowed the gap back to five points, 18-13 with 13:08 left in the first quarter. Ky Kouba, Jacob Ankeny, and Tanner Haverfield helped Western’s cause to draw back closer.
Tech stretched their lead out to 11 points, 27-16, as Bellach sank a pair of free-throws and Camdyn Larance hit a three-pointer and layup.
Western continued to chip away at the margin, as Michael Haverfield hit a three-pointer to take deficit down to nine.
Tech was held without a point for four minutes before Ballach’s jumper with 1:01 to go in the half.
The Orediggers led the Bulldogs at the half, 37-29. Bellach led all scorers at the half with 14, while Tanner Haverfield led the Bulldogs with six points.
Tanner Haverfield and Kouba combined for Western’s 11 points in their 11-2 start to the second half to give Western a 40-39 lead.
The teams traded the lead back and forth, with Tech leading with 13:20 left in regulation, 49-46.
Keeley Bake’s offensive rebound off his own miss led to a second-chance basket out of the timeout, which triggered a Tech run. Williams’ three-pointer, Bellach’s layup, and Ure elevated the Orediggers’ lead to 12 points with 9:19 to play. A technical foul on the Western bench sent Bake to the line to shoot a pair of free-throws that he successfully converted. With 4:52 to go in the game, Tech held a 14-point lead, 70-56.
A 10-0 Tech run over the next 2:43 moved the Orediggers’ lead to 24, 80-56. Treyton Paxton’s three-pointer snapped the string.
Several of the Orediggers’ reserves got playing inside the final 2:14. Eli Torgerson and Sam Gray hit three-pointers, as Tech won the game by 25.
Tech shot 47.8% from the floor, including 10-of-24 from beyond the arc. The Orediggers were 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Williams and Bellach each scored 21 points to pace Tech.
"Our defense was great from start to finish," Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said. "We have had games where we've had good starts in the first half and get in these little scoring ruts in the second half. We didn't do that tonight. We kept defending on a high level and we knew that we'd get our rhythm against a really good team. Once a couple went down, we really extended the game."
Western shot 40% from the floor, which included 9-of-26 from beyond the three-point line. The Bulldogs were 3-of-6 from the charity stripe.
Tanner Haverfield led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Kouba and Akeny each scored ten points for Western.
Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt won his 100th game as the Orediggers’ head coach and 175th of his career.
Montana Western will host Carroll College on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Montana Tech will host Rocky Mountain College on Saturday at 4 p.m.
