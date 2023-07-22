BUTTE – One minute into Montana Tech’s first-ever NAIA national tournament home game, Caleb Bellach laid flat on Kelvin Sampson Court in agony.

Just minutes before, the HPER Complex was as loud as it’s been in years.

When the Orediggers’ leading scorer went down, you could hear a pin drop.

“Obviously it was a high intensity game and I was super excited to get going,” Bellach said.

“It was my first touch of the game and I did a move that I did 15 times last year. I turned and my foot caught, and I felt my knee go in and I fell back on it. I tried to stand up and Chrishon (Dixon) was right next to me and I told him, ‘I just messed my knee up.’”

Bellach’s inclination was right.

Initial tests caused concern about a torn ACL and when the MRI results came back the next day, the nightmare became a reality. He tore both his ACL and meniscus.

It was an abrupt end to the season for the Frontier Conference Player of the Year, but the Diggers had to carry on. Although Bellach played just one minute that night, Tech defeated Westmont College, 83-69.

“It was a really tough moment after the game concluded. There was the joy of victory with our guys but also that feeling of despair, that feeling that one of your family members has fallen. And there’s nothing you can do about it, that’s the hardest part,” Montana Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said.

The Diggers didn’t have much time to process things when Bellach went down, with another game the following night against Thomas More University.

While Bellach may have felt helpless sitting on the bench that night, he served as an inspiration for a Tech team that hadn’t played a game without him in two years.

“From that point forward, our focus as a team turned to ‘Caleb has given so much to our program, we’re going to keep winning as much as we can for him,’ because we all knew that this what we play for, those moments,” Hiatt said.

The team did just that, and kept winning.

A thrilling overtime victory over Thomas More sent the Diggers to tournament’s final site of Kansas City, the deepest run Tech has ever made in the national tournament.

The magic continued with another overtime win against No. 1 seed William Penn, but it couldn’t last forever. After making it all the way to the national quarterfinals, Tech ran out of steam against Ottawa (Ariz.).

It was an incredible run for the Diggers, especially without their top scorer and leader. But for people who followed the team all year, it was hard to not think ‘What if?’ There is no way to know how deep Tech could have made it with Bellach.

And for that reason, he elects to not think about it at all.

“I didn’t even try to think about what we could do if I was there because we’re never going to get to know anyway, so it’s just going to waste time,” Bellach said.

“We got a good taste of what it feels like but I know I want to be there again. We’re reloaded and ready to do it again.”

With Bellach’s senior season upcoming, his sole focus has been getting back on the court as soon as possible.

He has attacked the rehab process from the start, noting that the first two weeks were the hardest because he could barely do anything. But through each step of the process, Bellach has poured everything into it.

“Once I got cleared to start bending it a little, I would just sit in my bed and work on getting the movement back just because it felt like it had been a long time,” Bellach said.

Now, just four months removed from surgery, Bellach is going on lengthy bike rides with Hiatt and has started jogging.

There is still work to do to get his knee back to full strength, but there is a strong sense of optimism at this point of the rehab process.

“He has put in the time and the work, he’s in a great position right now. I’m pretty ecstatic about where he is (with recovery),” Hiatt said.

While the recovery can be grueling and monotonous, there is one driving factor that motivates Bellach each day.

With a team that returns nearly its whole roster and was so close a season ago, the goal of being the last team standing in Kansas City still looms.

“I think about Kansas City every day, honestly,” Bellach said.

“Sitting on the bench was brutal, because it’s the place that everyone is playing to get to. I think about it every day and what I have to do to get back there.”

It has been an incredible two-year run since Bellach transferred to Tech from Montana State. The Diggers are 56-12 in that stretch, and have won both the Frontier Conference regular-season and tournament titles in each of the last two years.

Individually, Bellach has built quite the resume.

A first team All-Conference player twice, Frontier Conference Player of the Year and a NAIA first team All-American. In his two seasons as a Digger, he has scored 1,015 points.

With one season left in his college career, Bellach has only one goal on his mind.

“Personally, accolades-wise I couldn’t care less what happens this year. The only thing I want is to win a national championship. There’s really one thing left to do,” Bellach said.

Bellach won’t be ready to begin the season, but hopes to return to the court sometime in December for the start of conference play.

It’s been a tough journey since the injury occurred on March 7 and there’s still a long way to go. But Bellach has been proactive and remained positive through it all.

“I’ve always believed that everything happens for some sort of reason,” Bellach said. “I really have no idea why this happened yet and I probably won’t figure that out for a while, but hopefully if we win next year it will all make sense.”

His last season and redemption story will be on full display next season, and it could be something special.