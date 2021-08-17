BUTTE — Montana Tech cross-country coach Zach Kughn announced the 2021 recruiting class Tuesday, according to a release from the university. The class is comprised of four women and 10 men joining the team this fall, and will also compete in track and field this winter and spring.
“I think the goal for recruiting is to always have a better class than the year before and I certainly feel that way this year,” Kughn said in the Montana Tech press release. “We weren’t trying to start a team from scratch this year, but rather add some much-needed depth and I think we certainly did that.”
The class includes eight Montanans and six out-of-state athletes, including two transfers. Four athletes come to Butte from Washington, one from Nevada, and one from Oregon.
“We really needed some numbers on the men’s side and on the women’s side we just needed a few missing puzzle pieces and I think we’ve done exactly that. With the excitement and success we had last year and the addition of Track & Field it made it really easy to go after some of the best in the state and our region. More importantly than that, we bring in a slew of great students who really want to be here in Butte and at Montana Tech.”
“I can’t wait to kick off fall camp. I’m looking forward to our returners coming back, but adding so many new additions is going to completely change our team dynamic for the better. I have no doubt both teams will compete for Frontier Championships this November and consequently be in a position to make the national meet.”
“Last year, in our inaugural season, we had an individual national qualifier on both teams but it’s the team that really makes cross country what it is and I know that national meet is what’s driving this group.”
