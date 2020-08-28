BUTTE — The Orediggers added a Bulldog to their ranks Friday.
Montana Tech cross country officially signed Butte High’s Hailey Nielson to the program, making the senior the first signing for head coach Zach Kughn in the new academic year.
Kughn explained that Nielson’s hometown background and all-around qualities in and out of competition makes her an excellent addition for the program.
“She’s pretty much all you look for in a recruit,” Kughn said. “It’s hard to ignore that she’s local, which is important for them and us. She’s a great student, 4.0 student, very driven and my favorite part about her is her passion for the sport.”
Besides running for the Bulldogs, Nielson is also active in the Mining City’s running scene, which Kughn said was something he not only admired in his future runner, but something he also strives for.
“She’s an important part of the local running community,” Kughn said. “She’s out there and I think that one of her big reasons for wanting to come here is that continue that Butte running community, and that’s important to me. I think we share that passion.”
Like many high school athletes across the Treasure State and the country, Nielson had her junior track season cut out by the spread of COVID-19.
Being able to compete at the next level, though, is something Nielson looks forward to and being able to stick around Butte while she does it is a bonus.
“I’m really excited,” Nielson said. “Coach Kughn is a great coach and I’m really excited to work with him and the rest of the team. A big part of it for me is staying in Butte because I feel like I can do a lot of things for running in Butte… You can drive 10 minutes and be out in the mountains running.”
Nielson is currently planning to major in biochemistry after graduating from Butte High.
The Bulldog senior said that she didn’t ever seriously look anywhere before Montana Tech announced the addition of the cross country program, but that when the addition was made, it gave her a clear-cut view of where she wanted to attend.
“Before [Tech] announced that they were adding a cross country program,” Nielson said. “I was kind of considering other places, but I never actually looked into them. Once I found out they added cross country and track, I was super pumped. They were pretty much the only choice.”
Kughn added that knocking out an early signing like Nielson’s, after spending the majority of the past year playing catch-up in terms of recruiting is a good sign for things to come.
“It shows we’re serious about her and she’s serious about us,” Kughn said. “That’s what were both looking for. I think it takes a big weight off her shoulders for this season, and with me not getting here until January last year, everyone was a late signing really. I’m glad to have them, but now it’s, ‘Hey, we’re rolling.’ Right in the midst of weird times, we’re able to put this out there and get it going.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.