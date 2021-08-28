In their second year of existence, the Orediggers are one of the youngest teams in the Frontier Conference.
Montana Tech cross country coach Zach Kughn explained that his young runners will not only get a chance to produce as freshman, they’ll be counted on.
“Basketball, volleyball, adding a couple freshmen, their team would be fine without them,” said the second-year Orediggers coach. “Football, primarily all freshmen are red shirting, they'd be fine without it. But with us, we're not even a team if we don't have all these freshmen. I would say it's a healthy amount of pressure, and at the end of the day, when you're on the starting line, it doesn't matter how old you are or what year you are. It's a clean slate when the gun goes off. Just because you don't have the experience doesn't mean we can't do some damage even with a young team.”
A great way to make up for a lack of experience is to put in the work during the offseason. And you’ll be hard-pressed as a distance runner to find a better place to train than the Mining City.
“As it relates to the team, I mean, we just obviously have a place where distance runners want to live and train, and that makes our athletes happy, and it also makes our recruits excited, and it makes me happy too, which contributes to all this stuff as well,” Kughn said. “I've enjoyed the Butte area as far as trails, the altitude, even the hills, although they're not always fun at the time, but all that stuff from a running standpoint, I don't think you can do much better. We provide the true mountain experience.”
While things are slowly getting back to normal, COVID concerns still loom. As much as everyone would like to be out of the woods, the reality is that this year will see the third recruiting class affected by the pandemic in some way. Kughn said that it has become something that we simply cannot ignore.
In addition to virus concerns, 2021 has dealt Montanans and distance runners alike yet another wrinkle: persistent smoke and unhealthy breathing air.
“A lot of treadmill,” Kughn said of the team’s training regimen during the less-than-ideal conditions. “I mean, I'm on the air quality page hitting refresh 10 times a day, honestly, every single day. It's just part of the gig. Their health and fitness is pretty much my entire job.
“It's a huge hassle, but you got to treadmill because if the air quality is bad enough, can actually do damage. You may literally be worse off by running than if you just took the day off.”
Montana Tech is setting itself apart from other universities during a truly unique time in our lives. During a year when many colleges had to cut sports due to financial hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Orediggers added sports.
“That really speaks volumes to just the support, direction, and the excitement, and then just the belief that (the administration has) in me and our student athletes and what we can do,” Kughn said. “The successes that we had last year with the group we had, as well as the successes we had in recruiting, were enjoyable at the time, but just make you even more excited about the future.
