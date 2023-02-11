GREAT FALLS, Mont. - No. 11-ranked Montana Tech showed why it won the Frontier Conference regular season crown as the Orediggers cruised to a 97-70 win over the University of Providence Saturday in Great Falls.
Tech scored the first six points of the game and never trailed in winning its 22nd game of the year against just four losses. Frontier Preseason Player of the Year, Caleb Bellach scored 16 of his 26 points in the first half as the Orediggers built a 15-point lead at halftime. The Argos would close to within six with 16:58 remaining on a Sam Vining three-pointer, but Tech would go on a 6-0 over the next minute to increase the lead back to double digits and Providence would get no closer the rest of the way.
In addition to Bellach's 26 points, Bridger Larson scored 16 off the bench, while Asa Williams (12) and Hayden Diekhans (11) also hit double figures for the 'Diggers. Tech shot 61-8% (34-55) for the game including a 12-24 effort from the three-point line and made 17 of 21 free throws. MT Tech outrebounded Providence 33-29 despite the Argos having a 9-1 advantage on the offensive boards.
Providence shot 23 of 64 (35.9%), 10-28 from three-point range and 14-19 at the free throw line. Marcus Stephens, the lone senior honored before the game, scored a team-high 23 points, Davien Harris-Williams added 16 while Vining had 11. Stephens, Harris-Williams, and Vining each had three triples in the game.
Tech, which locked down the overall number one seed and opening round bye in the Frontier tournament Thursday, will end the regular season at MSU-Northern.
Providence (13-14, 7-7) stays tied with Northern for the 2nd seed and first-round bye despite the loss, the third straight for the Argos and fifth in six games. The Argos travel to Helena to face Carroll College Saturday, Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. to close out the regular season.
