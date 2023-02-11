GREAT FALLS, Mont. - No. 11-ranked Montana Tech showed why it won the Frontier Conference regular season crown as the Orediggers cruised to a 97-70 win over the University of Providence Saturday in Great Falls.

Tech scored the first six points of the game and never trailed in winning its 22nd game of the year against just four losses. Frontier Preseason Player of the Year, Caleb Bellach scored 16 of his 26 points in the first half as the Orediggers built a 15-point lead at halftime. The Argos would close to within six with 16:58 remaining on a Sam Vining three-pointer, but Tech would go on a 6-0 over the next minute to increase the lead back to double digits and Providence would get no closer the rest of the way.

