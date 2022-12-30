BUTTE – In the final non-conference game of the regular season for the No. 13 Montana Tech Orediggers, they held on to defeat the Keyano College (Canada) Huskies, 80-70.
“These rock-fight type of games are very character building for our team,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said. “I was pleased with the way we responded to adversity, it was a great way to close out the non-conference season.”
The Diggers handed Keyano their first loss of the season and had to earn it the hard way. The Huskies jumped out to an early 9-2 lead and continued to lead for much of the first half.
Tech took the lead for the first time with 6:53 remaining in the opening half and didn’t relinquish it for the rest of the game. At halftime, the Diggers led 30-25.
Neither team shot particularly well in the first half of play. Tech shot 33.3% from the field and 18.2% from behind the arc. The Huskies shot 32.4% and made just one of their 15 attempts from three-point range.
Both teams shot much better after the halftime break, each shooting over 50% in the second half. The Diggers maintained the lead throughout, and a 10-0 run gave them a 16 point lead. The largest lead for Tech was 18 points with seven minutes left in the game. Despite Tech’s efforts to pull away, the Huskies continued to battle back.
Keyano got scorching hot with the three-pointer late in the game. After shooting 6.7% from behind the arc to start the game, they made 10 of their 17 attempts in the second half.
Omeechi Williams and Sean Michael-Clancey combined for eight of those three-pointers for Keyano. The duo accounted for 43 points and brought the Huskies back to within five points in the last few minutes.
The Diggers didn’t flinch, and closed the game out with key free throws. Tech converted on 23 of their 29 free throw attempts, none bigger than the four in a row made by forward Michael Ure to put the game out of reach.
“I was really happy with our late game execution,” Hiatt said. “That will prove pivotal for us down the stretch.”
Caleb Bellach led the Diggers with 25 points, his highest scoring output of the season. Forward Hayden Diekhans finished the game with 14 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.
“Hayden was fantastic, for a redshirt freshman he has been remarkably consistent for us,” Hiatt said. “He has double-double potential every single night. We couldn’t be more excited for his future and his present because he is a big piece for our team.”
The win brings Tech to 13-2 on the season as they head into conference play at the start of 2023. Their next game is a matchup against Carroll College in Butte on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.
The non-conference season featured plenty of tests for the Diggers, with Keyano College one of the toughest games so far. As the final game before 13 consecutives Frontier Conference matchups, the Diggers got a preview of what many of those games will look like.
“In the Frontier Conference there will be a lot of games that look just like this one, where they aren’t aesthetically pleasing and you can’t get into a rhythm so you just have to find a way. I’m really proud of our guys for finding a way,” Hiatt said.
