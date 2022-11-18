Tech vs. LC State

Tech's Chrishon Dixon drives to the hoop past two Lewis-Clark State College players on Friday night in Butte.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

BUTTE – After a boost in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll from No. 23 to No. 18, the Montana Tech Orediggers looked to continue their undefeated season against the Lewis-Clark State Warriors on Friday.

In the second game of the night at the Montana Tech Fall Classic, the Orediggers handled their business and defeated LC State convincingly, 75-47. The Warriors, a former Frontier Conference team, have been a constant in the NAIA national tournament and received votes in the recent Coaches’ Poll.

Caleb Bellach

Montana Tech's Caleb Bellach surveys the lane against Lewis-Clark State College.

Tech opened the game with a 20-6 lead and didn’t look back, leading by double-digits for the rest of the night. The Orediggers led 38-20 at halftime.

Defensively, the Orediggers held LC State to just 35.7% shooting from the field, with no players scoring in double figures. Warriors guard Silas Bennion had eight points and seven rebounds, and Anthony Peoples Jr. added eight points.

“I thought we really had a thirst to defend,” Tech head coach Adam Hiatt said. “That’s what we’re trying to instill in these guys right now, the concept that the toughest team wins.”

Chrishon Dixon

Montana Tech's Chrishon Dixon drives the lane against Lewis-Clark State College's Oreon Courtney. 

Offensively, Tech shot 48.2% from the field and 44.4% from three-point range. Six players scored nine or more points and eleven players contributed to the Orediggers scoring efforts. Bridger Larson led Tech in scoring with 12 points, and Asa Williams added 11 points and three assists.

“We’re really deep, we have a lot of guys that can play,” Hiatt said. “To have eleven players score is pretty incredible in a game against a high-powered opponent.”

Bridger Larson

Montana Tech forward Bridger Larson focuses on his second free throw against Lewis-Clark State College.

Tech was in a rhythm on offense, keeping the ball moving throughout the night. A point of emphasis for the Orediggers is avoiding a “sticky” ball, meaning it shouldn’t stay in a single players’ hands for too long.

“The ball wasn’t very sticky tonight, it was moving. When the ball moves it generates energy and that’s how the whole team flourishes,” Hiatt said.

Tech vs. LC State

Tech's Bridger Larson takes a shot on Friday in the Diggers home game against Lewis-Clark State College.

There was certainly energy from Tech on both offense and defense in their 28- point victory. They led for the whole game to keep their undefeated season alive.

Montana Tech defense

Montana Tech's defense pinned Lewis-Clark's offense on several occasions in the first half.

The Orediggers will look to continue their winning ways in a rematch against Dickinson State on Saturday at 3 p.m. Tech defeated the Blue Hawks 76-68 at the Western Classic last weekend, their closest scoring margin of the young season.

Tech vs. LC State

Tech's Keeley Bake eyes the hoop on Friday night as the Orediggers meet Lewis Clark State College in Butte.

LC State will look to get back on track against Providence at 1 p.m. tomorrow. Another rematch from last weekend, the Warriors defeated the Argos 90-59 in their latest outing.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

Tags

Load comments